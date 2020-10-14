Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Total receipts: 709; Last week: 641
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 2 head 540 pounds $85; 1 head 880 pounds $85; 3 head 1083 pounds $75; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 3 head 483 pounds $73; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 1 head 300 pounds $105; 1 head 360 pounds $114; 1 head 570 pounds $97; Bull (Medium and Large 2-3), 1 head 325 pounds $111; 1 head 420 pounds $101; 1 head 595 pounds $90.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 7 head 1490-1760 pounds $47-$53 average; 9 head 1490-1995 pounds $54-$57 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 53 head 1090-1445 pounds $45-$54 average; 28 head 1080-1425 pounds $53-$58 high; 10 head 1100-1315 pounds $41-$44 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 17 head 840-1255 pounds $35-$47 average; 14 head 745-1060 pounds $45-$52 high; 7 head 755-905 pounds $27-$33 low; Bulls (1-2), 19 head 1345-2105 pounds $73-$84 average; 7 head 1720-2115 pounds $85-$89 high; 8 head 1045-2320 pounds $65-$72 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 8 head $1525-$1875; Approved 3 head $1300-$1475; Medium 2 head $1100-$1175; Common 10 head $725-$1075; Bred Heifers, Approved 1 head $1000; Medium 4 head $825-$950; Common 1 head $675; Springer Heifers, Supreme 2 head $1300; Approved 5 head $1150-$1275; Medium 7 head $925-$1100; Common 3 head $725-$850; Common 1 head $725 brown swiss; Open Heifers, Supreme 3 head 325 pounds $335; Approved 1 head 350 pounds $225; Approved 1 head 475 pounds $350; Medium 2 head 300-325 pounds $140-$160; Baby Bull Calves, 36 head $10-$90; 22 head $160-$300 beef cross; 16 head $80-$140 crossbred; 3 head $30-$40 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 20 head $30-$100; 5 head $170-$260 beef cross; 4 head $80-$110 crossbred; 6 head $40-$110 jersey.
