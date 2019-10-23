Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 861; Last week: 861
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3) 125 pounds $135; 150-175 pounds $140-$150.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent) 1485-1950 pounds $44-$50 average dressing; 1550-1840 pounds $ 52-$54 high dressing; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent) 1095-1475 pounds $42-$50 average dressing; 1130-1405 pounds $52-$58 high dressing; 1125-1395 pounds $36-$41 low dressing: Cows (lean 85-90 percent) 800-1315 pounds $32-$41 average dressing; 940-1090 pounds $42-$6 high dressing; 785-1435 pounds $25-$31 low dressing; Bulls (1-2) 1400-2145 pounds $70-$79 average dressing; 1765 pounds $81 high dressing; 1160-1785 pounds $55-$68 low dressing.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 1 head $1475; Approved 1 head $1225; Medium 2 head $1125-$1200; Common 5 head $775-$1025; Bred Cows: Common 1. head $450; Bred Heifers, Approved 1 head $950; Medium 1 head $750; Medium 2 head $575-$650; Common 5 head $550-$675; Springer Heifers, Supreme 5 head $1400-$1550; Approved 2 head $1100-$1175; Medium 7 head $875-$1075; Common 3 head $635-$750; Open Heifers, Supreme 1 head 425 pounds $410; Approved 1 head 400 pounds $300; Approved 3 head 575 pounds $410; Approved 1 head 625 pounds $575; Approved 3 head 750 pounds $685; Medium 3 head 275 pounds $170; Medium 2 head 450 pounds $200; Medium 6 head 525-550 pounds $290-$335; Medium 3 head 700 pounds $550; Medium 7 head 800-850 pounds $650-$660; Common 5 head 200-225 pounds $110-$140; Common 1 head 475 pounds $190; Common 1 head 625 pounds $150; Baby Bull Calves: 36 head $5-$40; 11 head $120-$260 beef cross; 1 head $70 brown swiss; 4 head $40-$110 crossbred; 1 head $20 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 14 head $5-$40; 13 head $120-$160 beef cross; 1 head $60 crossbred.
