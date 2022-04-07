Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 1,165; Last week: 947
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 297 pounds $195; 425-433 pounds $184.50-$185; 433-436 pounds $194-$199 value added; 453 pounds $180; 450 pounds $191 value added; 542 pounds $170; 542 pounds $170; 518 pounds $195 value added; 550-571 pounds $178-$183 value added; 648 pounds $159; 621-624 pounds $172-$175 value added; 670 pounds $138; 745 pounds $145; 705 pounds $151 value added; 750 pounds $135; 772 pounds $148 value added; 910 pounds $131.50; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 465 pounds $157; 559-57 pounds $153-$162; 652-671 pounds $140-$142; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 283 pounds $176; 303 pounds $163; 372 pounds $174; 403-449 pounds $165-$177; 511-543 pounds $145-$154; 573-587 pounds $135-$141; 552-575 pounds $152-$155 value added; 617 pounds $128-$134; 656-681 pounds $133-$138.50; 801 pounds $12.50 value added; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 255-292 pounds $155-$162; 340 pounds $157; 355-383 pounds $164-$172; 448 pounds $147; 454-458 pounds $138-$159; 542 pounds $135; 565-597 pounds $124-$128.50; 600 pounds $130; 652-671 pounds $121-$128; 745 pounds $116; 978 pounds $113; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 306 pounds. $183.50; 372-374 pounds $166-$169; 442 pounds $176; 517 pounds $169; 583 pounds $155; 668 pounds $136; 748 pounds $126; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 271 pounds $161; 300 pounds $181; 387 pounds $151; 442 pounds $147; 455 pounds $152; 516-543 pounds $151-$155; 592 pounds $138; 617 pounds $139; 681-690 pounds $128; 985 pounds $92.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1360-1825 pounds $78-$87 average; Cows (Breaker 80-85 percent), 919-1655 pounds $73-$89.50 average; 1020-1580 pounds $90.50-$99.50 high; 1052-1400 pounds $59-$72 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 490-1060 pounds $53-$68 average; 885 pounds $73 high; Bulls (1-2), 1225-2156 pounds $103-$119 average; 1765-2409 pounds $121-$125 high; 1240 pounds $79 low.
Replacement Cattle: Bred Cows Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1170. pounds $1075; 2-4 years old 1185 pounds $1210; 5-8 years old 965-1620 pounds $825-$1375; 5-8 years old 1195-1596 pounds $1210-$1325; less than 8 years old 1130-1455 pounds $825-$1210; less than 8 years old 1115-1665 pounds $875-$1325; less than 8 years old 970-1235 pounds $650-$1225; Bred Cows (Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 900 pounds $775; less than 8 years old 1065 pounds $ 850; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 982-1025 pounds $800-$1000; Bred Heifers (Medium 1-2), over 2 years old 750 pounds $875; 2-4 years old 795 pounds $625; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1060 pounds $1250; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 5-8 years old 1280-1495 pounds $1050-$1750; less than 8 years old 1080-1600 pounds $950-$1375; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 5-8 years old 1350 pounds $1375; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 5-8 years old 1050 pounds $1325; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 5-8 years old 1090 pounds $1325.