Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 1,249; Last reported (May 23): 883
Feeder Cattle: 393 pounds $201; 467-495 pounds $180.50-$195.50; 472 pounds $201 fancy; 500-545 pounds $175-$188.50; 554-566 pounds $160-$175; 641 pounds $154; 621 pounds $178 value added; 650 pounds $156; 705 pounds $145; 708 pounds $158.50 value added; 750 pounds $140; 838 pounds $145.50; 875 pounds $138; 1050 pounds $125; 1096 pounds $131.75 value added; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 465 pounds $162.50; 505 pounds $141; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 380 pounds $112; 518 pounds $105; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 210-245 pounds $184-$188; 200 pounds $200 fancy; 250 pounds $184; 312 pounds $160; 374 pounds $169; 449 pounds $152.50; 458-470 pounds $160-$168; 525-544 pounds $146-$157; 562-582 pounds $133-$142; 614 pounds $149.75 value added; 670-675 pounds $130-$138.50; 753 pounds $120; 803 pounds $128; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 365 pounds $147; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 210-235 pounds $200-$208.50; 281 pounds $179; 300 pounds $193; 364 pounds $177.50; 436-445 pounds $178-$188; 498 pounds $158; 510 pounds $167; 605-606 pounds $140-$156; 683 pounds $139; 700-744 pounds $127-$129; 757 pounds $127.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 351 pounds $149; 452 pounds $148.50; 545 pounds $144; 625 pounds $129.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1320-1595 pounds $84-$87 average; 1290 pounds-1715 pounds $88-$96 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 915-1380 pounds $83.50-$90 average; 1080-1450 pounds $90.50-$105.50 high; 1270-1355 pounds $72-$80 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 750-1060 pounds $60-$72 average; 795-1195 pounds $74-$86 high; 940-1160 pounds $53.50-$58 low; Bulls (1-2), 1240-2235 pounds $107-$120 average; 1450-2180 pounds $122.50-$135.50 high; 1285-1590 pounds $93.50-$104 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 730-1185 pounds $625-$1210; 2-8 years old 1050-1115 pounds $860-$1100; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1105 pounds $950; 2-4 years old 982-1110 pounds $900-$1135; 2-4 years old 1015-1320 pounds $885-$1185; 2-8 years old 1021-1290 pounds $860-$1150; 2-8 years old 1030 pounds $885; 2-8 years old 1033-1460 pounds $1010-$1275; 5-8 years old 1042 pounds $800; 5-8 years old 1232-1260 pounds $1025-$1060; 5-8 years old 1165 pounds $1085; less than 8 years old 1165 pounds $1010; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1210-1450 pounds $1125-$1625; 2-4 years old 1335 pounds $1750; 2-8 years old 1195-1595 pounds $1400-$1525; 5-8 years old 1165-1276 pounds $1285-$1325; less than 8 years old 1090 pounds $1050; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1160-1525 pounds $1275-$1875; 2-4 years old 1506-1545 pounds $1825-$2000; 2-8 years old 1125-1665 pounds $1225-$1875; 5-8 years old $1350-$1550; 5-8 years old 1535 pounds $1625; less than 8 years old 1325 pounds $1475; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1350 pounds $1300; 2-4 years old 1490 pounds $2125; 2-8 years old 1215-1885 pounds $1675-$1875; 5-8 years old 1335 pounds $1300; less than 8 years old 1575 pounds $1450; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 915 pounds $985; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1410 pounds $1710.