Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 569; Last week: 546
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 595 pounds $85; 885 pounds $77.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1450-1715 pounds $56-$61 average; 1615-1745 pounds $64-$69 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1095-1425 pounds $53-$62 average; 1105-1455 pounds $63-$72 high; 1110-1385 pounds $43-$52 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 750-1080 pounds $43-$52 average; 840-1070 pounds $53-$62 high; 765-1075 pounds $32-$41 low; Bulls (1-2),1280-2240 pounds $84-$92 average; 1585-2140 pounds $93-$101 high; 1355-1835 pounds $74-$82 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Medium 2 head $1125; Common 13 head $700-$975; Springer Heifers: Supreme 1 head $1375; Medium 13 head $875-$1075; Common 9 head $675-$850; Open Heifers, Approved 1 head 425 pounds $310; Medium 8 head 400-475 pounds $250-$285; Medium 5 head 600-625 pounds $385-$425; Common 2 head 500-575 pounds $225-$275; Common 9 head 600-675 pounds $300-$360; Common 3 head 750 pounds $425; Baby Bull Calves: 10 head $30-$120; 15 head $120-$210 beef cross; 3 head $70-$120 crossbred; 2 head $10-$30 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 14 head $30-$100; 6 head $160-$120 beef cross.
