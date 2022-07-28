Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 626; Last week: 885
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 450-491 pounds $174-$176; 602-610 pounds $153-$165; 720 pounds $130; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 635-642 pounds $137-$140; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 292 pounds $148; 395 pounds $163; 410-448 pounds $147-$153; 455-461 pounds $169-$172; 510-543 pounds $158-$160; 560-583 pounds $152-$156; 649 pounds $147.50; 650-665 pounds $123-$131; 685 pounds $146; 723-735 pounds $118-$120; 761-773 pounds $138-$139; 855 pounds $117; 988 pounds $114.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 360 pounds $146; 469 pounds $158; 511-518 pounds. $139-$148; 565-567 pounds $134-$140; 640 pounds $128; 700 pounds $120; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 300-340 pounds $155-$159; 361-382 pounds $150-$160; 441 pounds $168; 475 pounds $140; 511 pounds $165; 591-599 pounds $137-$145; 631 pounds $135; 672 pounds $139; 727 pounds $129.50; 774 pounds $124; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 442 pounds $147; 518 pounds $147.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1150-1985 pounds $71.50-$78 average; 1400-1505 pounds $79-$85 high; Cows (80-85 percent), 900-1355 pounds $70-$79 average; 23 head 1025-1495 pounds $80-$93.50 high; 1295 pounds $67.50 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 700-1700 pounds $60-$68.50 average; 915-1060 pounds $71.50-$83 high; 695-1000 pounds $54.56 low; 765-1020 pounds $40-$44 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1290-1490 pounds $104-$114 average; 1545-1990 pounds $119-$124 high; 1140-1485 pounds $83-$100 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 945-990 pounds $710-$850; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 995 pounds $1000; 2-4 years old 930-1095 pounds $825-$975; 2-4 years old 1060 pounds $1225; 2-8 years old 995-1140 pounds $850-$885; 2-8 years old 955-1147 pounds $850-$1150; 2-8 years old 1235 pounds $1350; 5-8 years old 1045 pounds $750; 5-8 years old 945-1265 pounds $775-$1225; 5-8 years old 960-1290 pounds $1000-$1500; less than 8 years old 975 pounds $700; less than 8 years old 1010-1042 pounds $725-$900; less than 8 years old 1150 pounds $885; Bred Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 785 pounds $735; 2-8 years old 842 pounds $975; 2-8 years old 932 pounds $1425; less than 8 years old 897 pounds $650; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1045-1265 pounds $1150-$1600; 5-8 years old 1200 pounds $950; less than 8 years old 995 pounds $760; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 5-8 years old 1020 pounds $1000; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf, 5-8 years old 1145 pounds $1125; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf 2-4 years old 915 pounds $860; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf 2-4 years old 815 pounds $1075; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1225 pounds $1200; 2-4 years old 1170-1285 pounds $1100-$1375.