Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 819; Last week: 805
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 597 pounds $120; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 275 pounds $134; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 415 pounds $80; 470 pounds $89; 540-543 pounds $81-$85; 640 pounds $78; 1105 pounds $58; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 255 pounds $130; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 230 pounds $108; 320 pounds $119; 560 pounds $87; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 310 pounds $140; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 315 pounds $135; 405 pounds $126; 580 pounds $112.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent) 1420-1805 pounds $45-$54 average; 1500-1745 pounds $55-$63 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1090-1485 pounds $44-$54 average; 1100-1480 pounds $55-$62 high; 1100-1285 pounds $41.59 low; Cows (lean 85-80 percent), 755-1345 pounds $34-$44 average; 805-1075 pounds $45-$51 high; 760-1145 pounds $26-$33 low; Bulls (1-2), 1235-2155 pounds $84-$93 average; 1610-2210 pounds $94-$104 high; 1360-1990 pounds $76-$83 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 1 head $1475; Medium 2 head $1075-$1100; Common 6 head $700-$1000; Common 1 head $650 jersey; Springer Heifers, Supreme 2 head $1325; Approved 3 head $1125-$1150; Medium 3 head $875-$1000; Common 8 head $725-$850; Open Heifer, Approved 4 head 325 pounds $225; Medium 3 head 225 pounds $130; Medium 1 head 475 pounds $285; Medium 2 head 550-565 pounds $310-$400; Medium 6 head 640-650 pounds $425-$485; Common 2 head 300-375 pounds $140-$160; Common 2 head 500-575 pounds $250-$260; Common 3 head 625-650 pounds $325; Common 2 head 750 pounds $475; Baby Bull Calves: 23 head $10-$120; 7 head $140-$210 beef cross; 4 head $80-$110 crossbred; 5 head $10-$20 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 16 head $30-$130; 5 head $170-$190 beef cross; 1 head $60 cross bred; 1 head $70 jersey.
