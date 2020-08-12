Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 758; Last week: 693
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 270 pounds $101; 318 pounds $100; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 303 pounds $122; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 268 pounds $135; 305 pounds $125; 450 pounds $111; Bulls (Large 3), 305-335 pounds $95-$101.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1450-1810 pounds $56-$64 average; 1480-1710 pounds $66-$72 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1095-1550 pounds $56-$65 average; 1110-1385 pounds $66-$73 high; 1110-1455 pounds $47-$55 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 825-1255 pounds $46-$55 average; 985-1060 pounds $56-$63 high; 720-1255 pounds $35-$45 low; Bulls (1-2), 1350-2350 pounds $91-$101 average; 1685-2105 pounds $102-$108 high; 1180-2240 pounds $74-$90 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 2 head $1375; Medium 1 head $1125; Common 24 head $700-$1025; Common 1 head $675 jersey; Bred Heifers, Approved 3 head $975-$1050; Medium 5 head $800-$925; Common 2 head $635-$725; Common 3 head $650-$725; Common 2 head $550-$650 jersey; Springer Heifers, Approved 10 head $1000-$1200; Medium 10 head $875-$1100; Common 7 head $750-$825; Common 1 head $675 jersey; Approved 2 head 325-350 pounds $250-$275; Approved 4 head, 425-475 pounds $360-$410; Approved 1 head 575 pounds $435; Baby Bull Calves, 24 head $10-$100; 12 head $120-$230 beef cross; 4 head $40-$110 crossbred; 12 head $10-$50 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 4 head $40-$80; 9 head $140-$260 beef cross.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.