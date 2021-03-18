Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 602; Last week: 757
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 308 pounds $136; 590 pounds $115; Steers (Medium and Large 4), 453 pounds $115; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 437 pounds $97; 530-536 pounds $91-$94; 568 pounds $101; 623 pounds $99; 745 pounds $82; 856 pounds $88; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 660-680 pounds $76-$80; 705 pounds $76; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 403 pounds $127; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 390 pounds $121.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1395-1845 pounds $50-$59 average; 1445-1770 pounds $60-$67 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1090-1465 pounds $50-$59 average; 1085-1440 pounds $60-$67 high; 1110-1440 pounds $40-$49 low; Cows (lean 85-80 percent), 785-1305 pounds $40-$49; 710-1110 pounds $51-$62; 710-1240 pounds $29-$36 low; Bulls (1-2), 1600-2140 pounds $85-$94 average; 1845-2045 pounds $95-$101 high; 1365-1915 pounds $74-$82 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 1 head $1300; Medium 1 head $1225; Common 17 head $700-$1075; Bred Cows, Medium 2 head $825-$875; Common 2 head $700; Common 2 head $700-$775; Common 1 head $750; Bred Heifers, Medium 2 head $825-$950; Common 1 head $725; Common 2 head $725-$750; Springer Heifers, Medium 8 head $875-$1025; Common 10 head $675-$850; Open Heifers, Approved 2 head 325 pounds $250; Approved 2 head 550 pounds $400; Approved 7 head 775 pounds $660; Approved 13 head 850 pounds $730.38; Baby Bull Calves, 21 head $30-$110; 9 head $160-$220 beef cross; 8 head $80-$130 crossbred; 6 head $40-$80 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 15 head $40-$120; 4 head $140-$200 beef cross; 2 head $40-$130 jersey.
