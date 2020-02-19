Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove Receipts: 1033; Last week: 793
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 260 pounds $70; Bulls (Small and Medium, 2-3), 250 pounds $105.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1480-1745 pounds $55-$64 average; 1450-1860 pounds $65-$78 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1115-1490 pounds $54-$64 average; 1105-1450 pounds $65-$75 high; 1120-1505 pounds $41-$53 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 785-1250 pounds $44-$54 average, 755-1080 pounds $55-$64 high; 760-1170 pounds $34-$42 low; Bulls (1-2), 1300-2065 pounds $85-$95 average; 1530-2140 pounds $96-$109 high; 1185-1825 pounds $77-$83 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 21 head $1550-$2025; Approved 26 head $1300-$1525; Medium 27 head $1100-$1275; Common 56 head $750-$1075; Common 1 head $650 jersey; Bred Heifers, Common 1 head $675; Springer Heifers, Supreme 1 head $1425; Approved 2 head $1200; Medium 9 head $875-$1050; Common 4 head $675-$850; Open Heifers, Supreme 3 head $300 jersey; Medium 425 pounds $260; Medium 6 head $335; Common 1 head. $120; Baby Bull Calves: 45 head $5-$85; 19 head $100-$220 beef cross; 4 head $50-$90 crossbred; Baby Heifer Calves, 10 head, $10-$100; 9 head $100-$210 beef cross; 5 head $60-$90 crossbred; 1 head $70 jersey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.