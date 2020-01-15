Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 671; Last week: 805
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 890 pounds $114; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 615 pounds $74; 835 pounds $77.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1540-2100 pounds $45-$52 average; 1515-2085 pounds $54-$60 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1090-1420 pounds $43-$52 average; 1130-1425 pounds $53-$63 high; 1135-1580 pounds $36-$42 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 25 head 971 pounds $37.79 average; Bulls (1-2), 1340-2170 pounds $74-$81 average; 1555-2000 pounds $83-$94 high; 1280-2660 pounds $61-$70 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 1 head $1425; Approved 3 head $1275-$1325; Medium 3 head $1075-$1250; Common 3 head $800-$950; Common 2 head $600-$725 jersey; Bred Heifers, Medium 3 head $775-$875; Common 2 head $575-$725; Springer Heifers, Supreme 7 head $1350-$1450; Approved 10 head $1175-$1275; Medium 14 head $850-$1075; Common 4 head $675-$725; Open Heifers, Common 625 pounds $350; Baby Bull Calves, 32 head $7.50-$60; 11 head $90-$250 beef cross; 12 head $35-$80 crossbred; Baby Heifer Calves, 9 head $15-$40; 5 head $90-$170 beef cross; 7 head $45-$70 crossbred.
