Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Total Receipts: 949; Last week: 1,165
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 230 pounds $192.50; 250 pounds $196; 305 pounds $186; 422 pounds $179; 518-520 pounds $151.50-$164; 570-590 pounds $155-$157.50; 555 pounds $174.50 value added; 643-645 pounds $155-$161; 655 pounds $160; 738 pounds $135; 864 pounds $137.50; 952 pounds $134.85 value added; 1065 pounds $125 fancy; Steers (Large 2), 440 pounds $154; 590-591 pounds $143-$149; 667 pounds $138.50; 780 pounds $125; 900 pounds $112; Heifers, Medium and Large 1-2, 295 pounds $162.50; 305-313 pounds $165-$172; 435-447 pounds $159-$168; 445 pounds $169; 458 pounds $157-$169; 527 pounds $152; 554-564 pounds $132.50-$151; 603 pounds $138.50; 665-675 pounds $123-$124; 705-724 pounds $113-$120; 885 pounds $118; 905 pounds $112; 960 pounds $112; Heifers (Large 2), 435 pounds $125; 460-465 pounds $112.50-$145; 505-546 pounds $119-$140; 570 pounds $124; 652-685 pounds $117-$122.50; 715 pounds $100; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 296 pounds $180; 307 pounds $182; 360-368 pounds $165-$169; 455-473 pounds $154.50-$170; 526 pounds $159; 570-577 pounds $144-$150.50; 615-641 pounds $137.50-$141; 650-656 pounds $134-$136; 700-718 pounds $130.50-$138; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 540 pounds $117; Bulls (Large 2) 445-449 pounds $152-$158; 528 pounds $143; 660 pounds $126; 870 pounds $107.50.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1070-1660 pounds $74-$85.50 average; 1265-1420 pounds $86-$95 high; 1315-1545 pounds $70-$73 low; 1405 pounds $46 very low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 945-1345 pounds $73.50-$86.50 average; 1300-1350 pounds $87.50-$102.50 high; 980-1380 pounds $59-$73 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 775-1035 pounds $56-$74.50 average; 670-690 pounds $75-$90 high; 805-960 pounds $37.50-$53.50 low; Bulls (1-2), 1475-2385 pounds $97-$112 average; 1795-1940 pounds $114-$125 high; 1150-2505 pounds $87.50-$93.50 low; Bulls (1-2), 1475-2385 pounds $97-$112 average; 1795-1940 pounds $114-$125 high; 1150-2505 pounds $87.50-$93.50 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1030 pounds $900; 2-4 years old 855-1210 pounds $700-$1050; 2-8 years old 710-955 pounds $475-$760; less than 5 years old 965 pounds $660; less than 8 years old 980-1210 pounds $915-$975; Stock Cows (Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 720 pounds $510; Stock Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 600-860 pounds $425-$750; 2-8 years old 600-715 pounds $400-$560; 5-8 years old 815 pounds $560; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 785-1160 pounds $775-$975; 2-4 years old 910 pounds $975; 2-8 years old 1160 pounds $960; 2-8 years old 920-1225 pounds $675-$1025; 2-8 years old 905-1360 pounds $675-$1285; 2-8 years old 940-1145 pounds $735-$1100; 2-8 years old 917-1175 pounds $910-$1000; 2-8 years old 915-1330 pounds $950-$1110; 5-8 years old 1265 pounds $885; 5-8 years old 895-1135 pounds $585-$950; 5-8 years old 1155 pounds $1025-$1050; 5-8 years old 1170-1245 pounds $925-$1100; less than 5 years old 960 pounds $650; less than 5 years old 1150 pounds $985; less than 5 years old 985-1185 pounds $650-$975; less than 5 years old 1155-1430 pounds $985-$1260; less than 8 years old 1000 pounds $700; less than 8 years old 910-1300 pounds $610-$1050; less than 8 years old 960-1215 pounds $760-$950; less than 8 years old 910-1360 pounds $660-$1060; less than 8 years old 1030-1305 pounds $735-$1000; less than 8 years old 1095-1295 pounds $950-$1035; Bred Cows (Large 1-2), 5-8 years old 1065 pounds $860; Bred Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 945 pounds $710; 2-8 years old 830 pounds $810; 5-8 years old 910 pounds $860; 5-8 years old 710 pounds $550; less than 5 years old 685 pounds $600; less than 5 years old 680 pounds $575; less than 8 years old 870 pounds $600; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 720 pounds $775; over 2 years old 675 pounds $700; over 2 years old 650-690 pounds $550-$585; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-8 years old 931-1245 pounds $1000-$1350; 5-8 years old 1170-1265 pounds $875-$1210; less than 5 years old 1070-1440 pounds $850-$1225; less than 8 years old 1000-1520 pounds $1000-$1210; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 1000 pounds $1175; 2-8 years old 1418 pounds $1400; 5-8 years old 1302-1340 pounds $1050-$1285; less than 5 years old 1322 pounds $1300; less than 8 years old $1100-$1300; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-8 years old 735 pounds $610; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 900-1330 pounds $1035-$1625.