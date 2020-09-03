Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 754; Last week: 617
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 413 pounds $119; Dairy Steers, 260 pounds $104; 355-363 pounds $87-$97; 429 pounds $92; 626 pounds $92; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 465-468 pounds $75-$79; 690 pounds $79; 823 pounds $71; 885 pounds $78; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 325 pounds $126; 435 pounds $105; Bulls (Medium and Large 4), 430 pounds $103.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1450-1780 pounds $56-$63 average; 1125-1745 pounds $64-$68 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1090-1485 pounds $54-$63 average; 1120-1400 pounds $64-$74 high; 1145-1360 pounds $50-$53 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 850-1290 pounds $45-$53 average; 880-1080 pounds $54-$62 high; 820-1310 pounds $33-$43 low; Bulls (1-2), 1330-2210 pounds $94-$102 average; 1515-2055 pounds $104-$109 high; 1165-2060 pounds $78-$93 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 1 head $1350; Common 5 head $775-$900; Common 2 head $700-$775 jersey; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $800; Common 1 head $625; Common 1 head $650 jersey; Common 1 head $775; Springer Heifers, Medium 2 head $875-$975; Common 1 head $825; Common 1 head $775 jersey; Open Heifers, Supreme 2 head 450 pounds $425; Supreme 1 head 675 pounds $635; Approved 1 head 350 pounds $240; Approved 1 head 450 pounds $375; Approved 1 head 550 pounds $485; Approved 2 head 540 pounds $510; Medium 1 head 457 pounds $275; Medium 2 head 525-575 pounds $310-$360; Medium 4 head 750 pounds $585; Medium 4 head 825 pounds $635; Baby Bull Calves, 34 head $20-$120; 8 head $160-$250 beef cross; 1 head $60 brown swiss; 3 head $100-$140 crossbred; 10 head $20-$40 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 9 head $20-$150; 4 head $190-$250 beef cross; 3 head $80-$120 crossbred; 1 head $30 jersey.
