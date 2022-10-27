Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Feeder Cattle: 1,081; Last week: 927
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 420-430 pounds $159-$174.50; 509 pounds $172; 575-595 pounds $155-$161; 610 pounds $146; 654-695 pounds $138-$154; 720 pounds $140; 890 pounds $140; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 460-497 pounds $144-$154; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 460-497 pounds $144-$154; Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 520 pounds $124; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 585 pounds $105; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 298 pounds $152.50; 301 pounds $146; 373-375 pounds $145.50-$153; 446-449 pounds $143-$149; 452-479 pounds $135-$145.50; 511-532 pounds $134.50-$141.50; 555-598 pounds $130-$137; 608-642 pounds $144.50-$147.50; 655-666 pounds $124-$134; 705-712 pounds $110-$120.50; 750 pounds $144; 840 pounds $120; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 361 pounds $136; 635-647 pounds $128-$134; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 310-325 pounds $165-$167; 360-379 pounds $160-$174; 461 pounds $161.50; 517-524 pounds $152-$159; 552-592 pounds $133-$144.50; 627 pounds $129; 653-656 pounds $124-$134; 754-772 pounds $119.25-$122.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 449 pounds $144.50; 487 pounds $146.
Slaughter Cattle: Steers (Choice 1-2) 1478 pounds $115 average; Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1215-1925 pounds $62-$67 average; 1165-1825 pounds $68-$75.50 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1025-1455 pounds $62-$73 average; 1080-1400 pounds $73.50-$86 high; 1120-1300 pounds $58-$60 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 825-1165 pounds $58-$64.50 average; 890-1255 pounds $65-$68.50 high; 705-1085 pounds $47.50-$55.50 low; 790-990 pounds $25-$30 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1060-2105 pounds $91-$99.50 average; 1350-2235 pounds $100-$110 high; 1040-1745 pounds $78.50-$89.50 low.
Replacement Cattle: Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 980-1090 pounds $725-$1050; 2-4 years old 895-1415 pounds $725-$1210; 2-4 years old 1065-1185 pounds $835-$860; 2-8 years old 1280 pounds $960; 2-8 years old 1100-1570 pounds $900-$1210; 2-8 years old 1505 pounds $1250; 5-8 years old 1070-1480 pounds $860-$1025; less than 8 years old 1120 pounds $835; less than 8 years old 1090-1315 pounds $685-$875; less than 8 years old 1250-1435 pounds $885-$910; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1220-1340 pounds $825-$1335; 5-8 yeras old 960-1570 pounds $875-$1450; less than 8 years old 1210-1335 pounds $910-$1100; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1760 pounds $1500; 5-8 years old 1150-1665 pounds $985-$1350; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1125-1355 pounds $925-$1350; 2-4 years old 1430 pounds $1435.