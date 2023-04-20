Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 895; Last week: 770
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 438 pounds $239; 480 pounds $222; 404-407 pounds $202-$218; 570-597 pounds $187-$202; 587 pounds $234 value added; 641 pounds $196.50; 658 pounds $216 value added; 740-742 pounds $185-$194; 865 pounds $170; 908 pounds $192.35 value added; 1019-1038 pounds $165-$171 value added; 1190 pounds $136; Steers (Medium and Large 2) 450 pounds $195; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 285-295 pounds $217.50-$220; 304 pounds $217; 384 pounds $223; 446 pounds $194.50; 466-476 pounds $198-$203; 507-515 pounds $189.50-$195.50; 570-577 pounds $183-$194; 610-644 pounds $174-$184.50; 650-665 pounds $ 158-$163.50; 710-713 pounds $151.50-$163; 785 pounds $150; 757 pounds $166; 1130 pounds $128; Heifers (Medium and Large 2) 349 pounds $202.50; 375-377 pounds $199-$205; 527 pounds $172; 570-596 pounds $171-$175; 643 pounds $145.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 290-295 pounds $246-$247.50; 378-383 pounds $230-$246; 427-446 pounds. $220-$234; 522-525 pounds $204-$213; 558-591 pounds $197.50-$207.50; 600-635 pounds. $184-$199; 653 pounds $188; 713-740 pounds $168-$178.50; 840 pounds $162; Bulls (Medium and Large 2), 370 pounds $227; 440 pounds $205; 462 pounds $207; 610 pounds $172.50.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1355-1560 pounds $92-$96 average; 1335-1525 pounds $97-$107 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent) 1040-1350 pounds $85-$95 average; 1025-1540 pounds $96-$114.50 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1040-1350 pounds $85-$95 average; 1025-1540 pounds $96-$114.50 high; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 800-1170 pounds $68-$78 average; 730-1155 pounds $80-$96 high; 675-710 pounds $50-$65 low; Bulls (1-2), 1115-1705 pounds $108-$119 average; 1365-2520 pounds $120-$130 high; 1015-1105 pounds $99-$104 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 810-1215 pounds $785-$1400; 2-4 years old 815-1250 pounds $785-$1400; 815-1420 pounds $835-$1650; 2-8 years old 925-1067 pounds $875-$1100; 2-8 years old 940-1275 pounds $975-$1375; 2-8 years old 1025-1220 pounds $1125-$1325; 5-8 years old 1100 pounds $1010; 5-8 years old 1015-1230 pounds $1025-$1160; 5-8 years old 1125-1345 pounds $1025-$1350; less than 5 years old 930-1345 pounds $785-$1160; less than 5 years old 1192 pounds $1050; less than 8 years old 1065 pounds $950; less than 8 years old 1140 pounds $1100; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 810-1385 pounds $1135-$1835; 2-8 years old 902 pounds $1525; 5-8 years old 1020-1115 pounds $1250-$1350; less than 8 years old 1035-1305 pounds $950-$1375; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 935-1135 pounds $1300-$1825; 5-8 years old 1245 pounds $1575; less than 8 years old 1035-1450 pounds $950-$1385; Heifer Pairs (Medium and Large with over 150 pound calf, over 2 years old 821 pounds $1525; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2) over 2 years old 1175 pounds $2025; 2-4 years old 1165-1425 pounds $1335-$1585.