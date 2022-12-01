Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 1,099; Last week: 795
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and large 1-2), 313 pounds $182; 339 pounds $215 fancy; 395 pounds $187; 354-379 pounds $211-$214; 428 pounds $194.50; 403-447 pounds $200-$206; 505 pounds $170; 561-591 pounds $140-$153.50; 561 pounds $174 value added; 628 pounds $156; 650-662 pounds $135-$147; 679 pounds $156; 705-739 pounds $137-$138; 747 pounds $154.50 value added; 763 pounds $152; 845 pounds $142; 869 pounds $149; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 505 pounds $154; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 705-727 pounds $105-$107; 890 pounds $85; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 220 pounds $173; 283 pounds $156; 338 pounds $150; 329-337 pounds $172-$176 fancy; 360-376 pounds $146-$158.50; 379 pounds $167; 410-444 pounds $140-$154; 431 pounds $160; 455-491 pounds $157-$164; 515-518 pounds $138-$145; 555-586 pounds $132-$143; 554 pounds $160 value added; 635-645 pounds $132-$146; 657 pounds $139; 710-748 pounds $121.50-$139; 707 pounds $152 value added; 760 pounds $140; 870-895 pounds $131.50-$138; 977 pounds $115; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 630 pounds $121; 856 pounds $115; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 205 pounds $210; 280 pounds $178.50; 301 pounds $170; 361-383 pounds $160-$169; 441-445 pounds $150-$164; 454 pounds $151.50; 519 pounds $155; 591-592 pounds $139-$150; 661 pounds $145.50; 750-791 pounds $115-$126.50; 1006 pounds $100; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 522-535 pounds $126.50-$138; 670-677 pounds $125-$128.50.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1305-1855 pounds $62.50-$68.50 average; 1320-1700 pounds $69-$81.50 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1040-1380 pounds $62-$73.50 average; 885-1400 pounds $74-$89 high; 1300 pounds $59.50 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 885-1200. pounds $57-$64.50 average; 955-1090 pounds $65.50-$70.50 high; 715-1110 pounds $46-$56 low; 670-1200 pounds $31-$42 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1130-1845 pounds $90-$100 average; 1740-2030 pounds $103-$118.50 high; 1280-1900 pounds $81.50-$89 low.
Replacement Cattle: Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 895-1185 pounds $910-$1025; 2-4 years old 855-1345 pounds $785-$1275; 2-8 years old 1130-1140 pounds $860-$975; 2-8 years old 990-1250 pounds $935-$1350; 2-8 years old 995-1320 pounds $985-$1075; 5-8 years old 1321 pounds $1200; 5-8 years old 1321 pounds $1200; 5-8 years old 942-1180 pounds $600-$1050; 5-8 years old 995-1370 pounds $650-$1075; less than 8 years old 870-1450 pounds $510-$1160; less than 8 years old 1175 pounds $810; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1230 pounds $1160; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 980-1655 pounds $825-$1250; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1530 pounds $1675; 5-8 years old 1300-1515 pounds $1085-$1175; less than 8 years old 1285-1435 pounds $1035-$1110; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), less than 8 years old 1700 pounds $1350; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 815 pounds $625; less than 8 years old 1055 pounds $910; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1370-1510 pounds $1425-$1435.