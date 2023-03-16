Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 628; Last week: 599
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 467-490 pounds $212-$230; 541 pounds $219;560-565 pounds $202-$208; 647 pounds $190; 875 pounds $158; 945 pounds $145; 1063 pounds $140; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 438 pounds $193; 590 pounds $180; 680-683 pounds $155-$157; 760 pounds $159; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 438 pounds $193; 590 pounds $180; 680-683 pounds $155-$157; 760 pounds $159; 618 pounds $174; 716-745 pounds $156-$167; Steers (Medium 1-2), 458 pounds $179; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 296 pounds $209; 358-373 pounds $187-$200; 445-446 pounds $182.50-$193; 453 pounds $199; 505-542 pounds $186-$193; 585-595 pounds $177-$181; 650-685 pounds $165-$166; 755-761 pounds $151-$157; 830 pounds $142; 885 pounds $132; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 553-560 pounds $160-$168; 600 pounds $144; 725 pounds $139; Heifers (Large 1-2), 495 pounds $170; 515 pounds $157.50; 627 pounds $169; 712 pounds $139; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 230-245 pounds $222-$230; 255-288 pounds $232-$245; 333 pounds $242.50; 371-385 pounds $222-$240; 458 pounds $235.50; 517 pounds $213; 556-593 pounds $180-$193; 625-635 pounds $174-$176; 655-682 pounds $166-$168; 765-777 pounds $150-$159.50; 865 pounds $135; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3) 295 pounds $202.50; 433 pounds $207; 515-516 pounds $191-$193; 575 pounds $170; Bulls (Large 1-2), 843 pounds $120; Bulls (Medium 1-2), 470 pounds $167.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1195-1725 pounds $90-$105.50 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1080-1310 pounds $83.50-$89.50 average; 965-1350 pounds $90-$110 high; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 800-1020 pounds $64-$70 average; 715-1035 pounds $73-$89 high; 960 pounds $45 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1210-1770 pounds $95-$110 average; 1485-2275 pounds $115-$133 high.
Replacement Cattle: 2-4 years old 970 pounds $1025; 2-4 years old 1180-1355 pounds $1085-$1675; 2-4 years old 835-1060 pounds $900-$1325; 2-8 years old 955-990 pounds $850-$985; 2-8 years old 840-1250 pounds $800-$1150; 2-8 years old 1145-1195 pounds $1425-$1475; 5-8 years old 960-1450 pounds $760-$1285; less than 5 years old 1090-1250 pounds $760-$1285; less than 5 years old 1140-1230 pounds $1135-$1225; less than 8 years old 1060-1160 pounds $850-$1025; less than 8 years old 1095 pounds $985; Bred Cows (Medium 1-2), 5-8 years old 995 pounds $1150; less than 8 years old 880 pounds $700; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 920 pounds $975; 2-4 years old 975 pounds $1175; 2-4 years old 915-1175 pounds $ 1150-$1700; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1535 pounds $1585; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), less than 8 years old 1205 pounds $1275; Heifer Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), over 2 years old 635 pounds $910; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1100 pounds $1450; 2-4 years old 1280 pounds $1675.