Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 661
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 253 pounds $73; 438 pounds $81; 530-537 pounds $77-$79; 610 pounds $74; 667 pounds $72.
Slaughter Cattle, Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1435-2100 pounds $52-$62 average dressing; 1405-1675 pounds $63-$72 high dressing; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1070-1495 pounds $52-$62 average dressing; 1120-1405 pounds $63-$71 high dressing; 1100-1415 pounds $42-$50 low dressing; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 860-1255 pounds $42-$52 average dressing; 9 head 845-1090 pounds $53-$57 high dressing; 15 head 735-1380 pounds $36.47 low dressing; Bulls (1-2), 13 head 1455-1900 pounds $83-$89 average dressing; 1970 pounds $93 high dressing; 13 head 1360-1855 pounds $72-$82 low dressing.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 2 head 1425-1475 pounds $1450; Common 3 head $850-$1050; Bred Heifers, Common 3 head $510-$685; Common 1 head $575; Springer Heifers, 4 head $900-$1075; Common 4 head $675-$775; Open Heifers: Approved 2 head 300 pounds $240; Medium 3 head 625 pounds $425; Medium 1 head 775 pounds $575; Common 200 pounds $120; Common 8 head 650 pounds $275-$300; Baby Bull Calves: 37 head $10-$50; 8 head $140-$220 beef cross; 1 head $60 brown swiss; 9 head $20-$110 crossbred; 1 head $20 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 7 head $10-$60; 4 head $80-$170 beef cross; 3 head $40-$60 crossbred; 4 head $30-$70 jersey.
