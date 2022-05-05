Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 764; Last week: 1,092
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 378 pounds $184; 445-448 pounds $169; 466-482 pounds $174-$184.50; 537-540 pounds $155-$160; 525-540 pounds $170-$172 value added; 570 pounds $160; 615 pounds $155; 661-665 pounds $142-$154.50; 745 pounds $141; 760 pounds $134; 995 pounds $123; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 445 pounds $156; 572 pounds $139; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 202 pounds $222; 309-348 pounds $170.50-$172.50; 367-381 pounds $160-$167.50; 435-442 pounds $152-$165; 455-466 pounds $150-$159; 516-530 pounds $142-$148; 595-598 pounds $130-$135; 662-680 pounds $125-$128; 705 pounds $131; 752 pounds $130; 830 pounds $125; 945 pounds $105; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 547 pounds $131; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 210-225 pounds $209-$217 fancy; 305-344 pounds $170-$187.50; 350-374 pounds $166-$170; 434-445 pounds $154-$170; 460-475 pounds $150-$162.50; 505-525 pounds $157.50-$166.50; 591 pounds $139; 605 pounds $148; 668 pounds $138.75;740 pounds $117; 757 pounds $123; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 377 pounds $154; 540 pounds $142; 666 pounds $134.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1045-1455 pounds $78-$80.50 average; 1155-1695 pounds $82.50-$86.50 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 880-1300 pounds $75.50-$84.50 average; 1065-1550 pounds $86.50-$100.50 high; 830-1235 pounds $70-$74.50 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 710-1210 pounds $58-$63.50 average; 850-1275 pounds $68-$75.50 high; 770-1075 pounds $52-$56.50 low; 790-1075 pounds $42.50-$45.50 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1380-2085 pounds $104.50-$116 average; 1535-1930 pounds $120-$132.50 high; 1095-1385 pounds $94-$98 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 915-1205 pounds $710-$960; 2-8 years old 870-940 pounds $775-$810; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2 2-4 years old 915-1205 pounds $710-$960; 2-8 years old 870-940 pounds $775-$810; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1010-1335 pounds $1025-$1235; 2-4 years old 855-1185 pounds $850-$1100; 2-8 years old 915-1075 pounds $750-$835; 2-8 years old 1010 pounds $725; 2-8 years old 879-1510 pounds $700-$1260; 2-8 years old 945-1325 pounds $800-$1200; 5-8 years old 1015-1275 pounds $750-$950; 5-8 years old 1070-1255 pounds $800-$1075; less than 8 years old 1065 pounds $685; less than 8 years old 930-1180 pounds $625-$885; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1400 pounds $2150; 2-8 years old 940-1090 pounds $1075-$1150; less than 8 years old 1250 pounds $1000; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1380 pounds $2225; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 690 pounds $810; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1125-1250 pounds $1275-$1335; 2-4 years old 1350-1380 pounds $1385-$1525.