Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 633; Last week: 550
Feeder Cattle: Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 210 pounds $161; 255 pounds $150; 322 pounds $142; 360 pounds $130; 480 pounds $126; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 240 pounds $161; 270-285 pounds $152-$162.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1410-1820 pounds $64-$70 average; 1485-1740 pounds $73-$85 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1085-1410 pounds $62-$70 average; 1200-1410 pounds $72-$84 high; 1100-1305 pounds $51-$59 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 730-1080 pounds $53-$61 average; 880-1055 pounds $63-$70 high; 710-1125 pounds $39-$48 low; Bulls (1-2), 1525-2110 pounds $93-$106 average; 1740-1995 pounds $105-$113 high; 1495-1660 pounds $84-$89 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 2 head $1300-$1325; Common 1 head $735 jersey; Springer Heifers, Approved 1 head $1150; Medium 3 head $900-$1050; Common 4 head $800-$850; Open Heifers, Approved 2 head 325 pounds $275; Baby Bull Calves, 15 head $10-$140; 9 head $150-$290 beef cross; 1 head $100 crossbred; 5 head $5-$40 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 11 head $10-$70; 2 head $160-$190 beef cross.