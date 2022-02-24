Farmer’s Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 1068; Last week: 869
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 435-441 pounds $184-$189; 480 pounds $190; 516-530 pounds $175-$180; 555-576 pounds $155-$168; 625 pounds $140; 600-679 pounds $141-$150.50; 715 pounds $135-$138; 837 pounds $133; 892 pounds $149.25 value added; Steers (Large 2), 495 pounds $168; 520 pounds $165; 595 pounds $142; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 495 pounds $168; 520 pounds $165; 595 pounds $142; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 160 pounds $172.50; 270-290 pounds $155-$162.50; 302-342 pounds $154-$156; 372-389 pounds $145-$151.50; 444-445 pounds $149-$155; 470-472 pounds $142.50-$151; 458 pounds $160; 410-538 pounds $147-$156; 580-591 pounds $128-$136.50; 656-670 pounds $125-$134; 748 pounds $119.50; 775 pounds $125; 758 pounds $130 value added; 830 pounds $115.50; Heifers (Large 2), 290 pounds $133; 325 pounds $135; 395 pounds $129; 505 pounds $127-$137.50; 600-625 pounds $118-$121.50; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 245 pounds $180; 16 head 255-295 pounds $170-$174; 359-375 pounds $167.50-$179; 445 pounds $182; 467-485 pounds $172-$179; 508 pounds $154; 519 pounds $165 value added; 551-594 pounds $142-$159; 647-649 pounds $130-$137.50; 742 pounds $121.50; 751 pounds $121.50; Bulls (Large 2), 463 pounds $157; 600 pounds $128.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1100-1680 pounds $70-$80.50 average; 1380-1520 pounds $84-$96 high; 1290-1730 pounds $65-$69.50 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 805-1380 pounds $65-$79 average; 1110-1325 pounds $80-$83.50 high; 835-1240 pounds $56-$64.50 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 870-1200 pounds $62.75 average; 765-1130 pounds $71.50-$77 high; 785-1035 pounds $51-$59.50 low; 730-1190 pounds $34-$49 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1390-1925 pounds $94.50-$100.50 average; 1290-2050 pounds $102-$117 high; 1260-2455 pounds $77.50-$94 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), over two years old 870-1020 pounds $675-$1010; 2-4 years old 1005-1470 pounds $700-$1160; 2-8 years old 800-1272 pounds $585-$950; 5-8 years old 855-1140 pounds $535-$810; less than 8 years old 1085-1150 pounds $660-$810; Stock Cows (Large 1-2), less than 8 years old 1005 pounds $500; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1 head 1100 pounds $875; 2-4 years old 2 head 1020-1020 pounds $1160 $950-$1025; 2-4 years old 1 head 840 pounds $935; 2-8 years old 2 head 1085-1290 pounds $800-$935; 2-8 years old 7 head 990-1525 pounds $600-$1200; 2-8 years old 4 head 915-1390 pounds $900-$1225; 2-8 years old 3 head 1030-1320 pounds $960-$1000; 2-8 years old 4 head 1280-1445 pounds $935-$1325; 5-8 years old 1 head 1310 pounds $1060; 5-8 years old 2 head 1200-1210 pounds $900; 5-8 years old 2 head 1345-1445 pounds $985-$1085; 5-8 years old 2 head 1280-1555 pounds $1150-$1325; less than 5 years old 1 head 1385 pounds $1035; less than 5 years old 1290 pounds $960; less than 5 years old 1 head 1015 pounds $700; less than 8 years old 1 head 1075 pounds $810; less than 8 years old 820 pounds $700; less than 8 years old 895-1175 pounds $550-$850; less than 8 years old 1100 pounds $875; Bred Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 1 head 865 pounds $800; 2-8 years old 1 head 880 pounds $775; Bred Heifer (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 2 head 945 pounds $1050; Bred Heifers (Small and Medium 1-2), over 2 years old 1 head 650 pounds $525; over 2 years old 3 head 675-680 pounds $525-$575; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with calf over 150 pounds), 2-4 years old 1 head 1255 pounds $1675; 2-8 years old 3 head 1075-1260 pounds $800-$1300; 5-8 years old 1255 pounds $1300; less than 8 years old 1070 pounds $700; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1 head 1215 pounds $1500; 2-8 years old 5 head 1365-1525 pounds $1325-$1700; 5-8 years old 4 head 1465-1790 pounds $1400-$1500; 5-8 years old 1 head 1530 pounds $1600; less than 5 years old 4 head 1095-1870 pounds $785-$1575; less than 5 years old 1 head 1430 pounds $1275; less than 8 years old 1 head 1280 pounds $1200; less than 8 years old 1 head 1540 pounds $1450; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf 2-8 years old 1 head 1510 pounds $!675; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), less than 8 years old 1 head 865 pounds $675; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 840 pounds $775; 2-4 years old 1270-1910 pounds $1250-$1985.