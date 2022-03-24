Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 1078; Last week: 616
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 432-438 pounds $160; 451-470 pounds $176-$182; 509-545 pounds $162-$177; 553-583 pounds $164-$173; 600-625 pounds $150-$155; 659 pounds $148-$150; 751-763 pounds $137-$144; 813 pounds $134; 895 pounds $126; 943 pounds $127; 1103 pounds $122; Steers (Large 2), 290 pounds $155; 365 pounds $147.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 230 pounds $170; 263 pounds $168; 363-379 pounds $150-$163; 445 pounds $163; 516-547 pounds $145-$160; 615-644 pounds $130-$134; 657-680 pounds $120-$122; 723-740 pounds $114-$120; 769 pounds $122; 867 pounds $116; 988 pounds $112; Heifers (Large 2), 232 pounds $150; 250-265 pounds $150; 309 pounds $148; 371 pounds $147; 447 pounds $145; 466 pounds $140; 515-535 pounds $129-$139; 599 pounds $125; 625 pounds $115; 780 pounds $111; 1115 pounds $80; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2); Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 220 pounds $170; 296 pounds $165; 362-368 pounds $164-$168; 427 pounds $158; 456 pounds $150; 450 pounds $172 value added; 517-519 pounds $150.50-$164.50; 584-590 pounds $145-$160.50; 655-665 pounds $141.50-$144 740 pounds $123; Bulls (Large 2) 323 pounds $145; 380 pounds $151; 403-436 pounds $150; 505-531 pounds $127.50-$137; 815 pounds $100; 935 pounds $102.50.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1300-1650 pounds $74-$85.50 average; 1365-1675 pounds $86-$100; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 780-1505 pounds $75.50-$89.50 average; 1040-1400 pounds $90-$111.50 high; 1005-1365 pounds $57-$75 low; 1045 pounds $44 very low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 645-1095 pounds $66-$79.50; 845-950 pounds $84.50-$91 high; 755-925 pounds $61-$65 low; 830-1015 pounds $45-$58 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1065-2360 pounds $103.50-$117 average 1300-2110 pounds $119-$130 high; 1060-1615 pounds $84-$99 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old, 746-965 pounds $660-$735; 2-4 years old 785-1130 pounds $550-$985; 2-8 years old 855-1185 pounds $968; 5-8 years old 890 pounds $485; Stock Cows (Medium and Large 2-3), 2-8 years old 905 pounds $675; Stock Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), over 2 years old 685-800 pounds $645-$800; 2-4 years old 790 pounds $675; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 950 pounds $975; 2-8 years old 825-1200 pounds $725-$1150; 2-8 years old 825-1200 pounds $725-$1150; 2-8 years old 890-1250 pounds $700-$1250; 2-8 years old 1130-1320 pounds $925-$1275; 2-8 years old 1050-1140 pounds $900-$1550; 2-8 years old 1170 pounds $112; 5-8 years old 1065 pounds $900; 5-8 years old 1135 pounds $960; 5-8 years old 1090-1665 pounds $950-$1325; 5-8 years old 1065-1220 pounds $875-$1160; less than 5 years old 1115 pounds $1300; less than 5 years old 1055-1325 pounds $800-$1275; less than 8 years old 1275-1320 pounds $910-$1000; less than 8 years old 1035-1125 pounds $725-$875; less than 8 years old 985-1250 pounds $725-$1025; less than 8 years old 980-1375 pounds $735-$1125; less than 8 years old 1095-1835 pounds $800-$1575; Bred Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 710 pounds $625; 2-8 years old 922-950 pounds $810-$875 5-8 years old 760 pounds $685; less than 8 years old 790-850 pounds $485-$675; less than 8 years old 855 pounds $700; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1080 pounds $1025; over 2 years old 970-975 pounds $860-$1050; over 2 years old 680 pounds $625; 2-4 years old 710 pounds $660; Bred Heifers (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 700 pounds $600; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1140 pounds $1335; 2-8 years old 943-1280 pounds $950-$1275; 5-8 years old 890-1195 pounds $875-$1175; less than 8 years old 1210 pounds $1235; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 1030-1550 pounds $885-$1475; 5-8 years old 1200-1560 pounds $1150-$1400; less than 8 years old 1020-1245 pounds $935-$1185; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 880 pounds $1010; less than 8 years old 950 pounds $810; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1190-1400 pounds $104-$109; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1225-1315 pounds $1285-$1435; 2-8 years old 1230 pounds $1060.