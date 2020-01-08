Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 805; Last reported (12/26/19): 653
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 460 pounds $122; 560 pounds $116; 810 pounds $113; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 611 pounds $78; 695 pounds $77; 735 pounds $77; 815 pounds $69; 875 pounds $65; 925 pounds $61; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 255 pounds $120; 655 pounds $92; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 280 pounds $125.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1450-1645 pounds $48-$52 average; 1500-1670 pounds $54-$68 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1105-1495 pounds $45-$53 average; 1265-1465 pounds $54-$63 high; 1115-1535 pounds $33-$43 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 855-1160 pounds $34-$43 average; 785-1005 pounds $44-$53 high; 795-1095 pounds $25-$33 low; Bulls (1-2), 1115-2120 pounds $75-$84 average; 1420-2085 pounds $86-$94 high; 1260-1710 pounds $62-$73 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 2 head $1275-$1300; Common 1 head $875; Common 1 head $610 jersey; Bred Heifers, Common 1 head $585; Springer Heifers, Supreme 5 head $1325-$1550; Approved 13 head $1100-$1300; Medium 8 head $950-$1050; Common 10 head $675-$850.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.