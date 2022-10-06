Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 1249; Last week: 1288
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 440 pounds $180; 451-483 pounds $162-$173; 512-538 pounds $161-$171; 578-594 pounds $144-$151; 600-645 pounds $155-$170; 680-690 pounds $140-$148; 732-748 pounds $158-$160.50; 758 pounds $150; 875 pounds $140; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 465 pounds $142; 522 pounds $143; 600-635 pounds $136-$141; 746 pounds $137; Heifer (Medium and Large 1-2), 220 pounds $159-$163.50; 304 pounds $147.50; 361-385 pounds $133-$144; 452-498 pounds $142-$154; 524-529 pounds $136-$150; 568-592 pounds $132-$144; 620 pounds $144.50; 658 pounds $144; 710-732 pounds $120-$121; 815-837 pounds $115-$117.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 468 pounds $126.50; 556 pounds $122; 660-668 pounds $112-$125; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 289 pounds $160; 337 pounds $161.50; 373-388 pounds $161-$170; 448 pounds $172; 455 pounds $175.50; 522-529 pounds $155-$158; 560-561 pounds $151-$157; 600 pounds $146.50; 657-665 pounds $136.50-$148; 752-771 pounds $116-$119; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 452 pounds $155; 582 pounds $138; 631 pounds $129; 671 pounds $124; Bulls (Medium 1-2), 465 pounds $139; 590 pounds $120.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1395-1840 pounds $70-$78.50 average; 1400-1825 pounds $79-$86.50 high; 1445 pounds $64 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1025-1460 pounds $69-$79.50 average; 1020-1450 pounds $80-$99.50 high; 1295-1380 pounds $63.50-$67.50 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 755-1235 pounds $63-$71 average; 815-1240 pounds $69.50-$79 high; 780-1180 pounds $49.50-$61.50 low; 775-1050 pounds $35-$44 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1125-1965 pounds $100-$110 average; 1535-2105 pounds $113-$120 high; 1140-1910 pounds $909-$99 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), over two years old 885-905 pounds $1060-$1250; 2-4 years old 1125 pounds $1135; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 990-1180 pounds $835-$935; 2-4 years old 1030-1665 pounds $800-$1335; 2-4 years old 1285 pounds $1085; 2-8 years old 1120-1375 pounds $950-$1285; 5-8 years old 1035-1140 pounds $775-$900; 5-8 years old 1155-1410 pounds $900-$1100; less than 5 years old 1040-1160 pounds $875-$900; less than 8 years old 1070-1250 pounds $735-$925; less than 8 years old 1152-1345 pounds $925-$960; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-8 years old 1415 pounds $1700; 5-8 years old 1275-1475 pounds $950-$1300; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 1290-1435 pounds $1200-$1555; 5-8 years old 1370 pounds $1375; less than 5 years old 1477 pounds $1260; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1190 pounds $1135; 2-4 years old 1115-1665 pounds $1135-$1800.