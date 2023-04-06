Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 1,175; Last week: 1,251
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 238 pounds $252.50; 428 pounds $231; 460-466 pounds $233-$242; 500-548 pounds $202.50-$216; 594 pounds $194; 551 pounds $233 value added; 640 pounds $205; 683-690 pounds $184.50-$190; 725 pounds $175; 770 pounds $175.50; Steers (Medium and Large 2), 355 pounds $216; 428 pounds $216; 470-495 pounds $193-$200; 547 pounds $187.50; 598 pounds $174; 660-680 pounds $161-$170; 765 pounds $152; Steers (Large 1-2), 432 pounds $192.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 235 pounds $212.50; 301-327 pounds $206-$210; 375-391 pounds $195-$207; 423 pounds $196; 450-482 pounds $193-$200; 508-518 pounds $183-$193; 570-592 pounds $175-$180; 605-649 pounds $155-$165; 662-695 pounds $163-$170; 706 pounds $174; 780 pounds $155; 810 pounds $153; 892 pounds $140; Heifers (Medium and Large 2), 466 pounds $183; 555-588 pounds $166-$169; 713 pounds $148; 765-778 pounds $140-$142; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 245 pounds $245; 302 pounds $265; 383 pounds $260; 450 pounds $233; 525 pounds $207; 605-627 pounds $176-$191; 661 pounds $175; 752-776 pounds $160; 825 pounds $161; Bulls (Medium and Large 2), 348 pounds $235; 380 pounds $221; 447 pounds $194; 462 pounds $183; 520 pounds $180; 558-576 pounds $172-$181; 647 pounds $164.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1360-1800 pounds $85-$94 average; 1405-1520 pounds $95-$105 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1055-1375 pounds $84-$93.50 average; 990-1355 pounds $94-$107 high; 1240 pounds $80 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 805-1195 pounds $64-$76 average; 815-1240 pound $78-$94 high; 840-870 pounds $54-$63 low; 715-885 pounds $45-$50 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1315-1945 pounds $105-$116 average; 1590-2205 pounds $118-$128 high; 1210-1795 pounds $87-$101 low.
Replacement Cattle: Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 985-1280 pounds $860-$1185; 2-4 years old 860-1310 pounds $1000-$1400; 2-4 years old 930-1440 pounds $1000-$1650; 2-8 years old 985-1425 pounds $1010-$1410; 2-8 years old 910-1495 pounds $1250-$1510; 5-8 years old 960-1068 pounds $860-$950; 5-8 years old 816-1255 pounds $910-$1310; 5-8 years old 1025-1320 pounds $1275-$145; less than 5 years old 1360-1585 pounds $1235-$1400; less than 8 years old 1033-1220 pounds. $825-$1160; less than 8 years old 980-1005 pounds $775-$1100; less than 8 years old 995 pounds $1060; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1080 pounds $1400; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 800-1132 pounds $1050-$1575; 2-8 years old 1003-1185 pounds $1500-$1675; 5-8 years old 920-1115 pounds $860-$1575; less than 5 years old 1003 pounds $1500; less than 8 years old 800-1360 pounds $850-$1575; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 1330 pounds $1710; 5-8 years old 1080-1281 pounds $1375-$1635; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 1345 pounds $1775; Heifer Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 990 pounds $1350; Heifer Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf over 2 years old 1285 pounds $1825; over 2 years old 1315 pounds $1725; 2-4 years old 1245 pounds $1425.