Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 546; Last week: 505
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 472 pounds $145; 616 pounds $126.50; 763-782 pounds $103.835-$106; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 253 pounds $89; 800 pounds $84.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1475-1550 pounds $56-$63; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1100-1445 pounds $54-$63 average; 1125-1390 pounds $64-$71 high; 1100-1320 pounds $43-$53 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 835-1100 pounds $44-$53 average; 860-1070 pounds $54-$61 high; 740-1060 pounds $34-$43 low; Bulls (1-2), 1485-2100 pounds $85-$92 average; 1770-2060 pounds $95-$99 high; 1270-1910 pounds $67-$82 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Medium 2 head $1100-$1125; Common 4 head $735-$975; Common 1 head $625 jersey; Bred Heifers, Common 1 head $660; Common 2 head $610-$725; Springer Heifers, Supreme 2 head $1325-$1375; Approved 2 head $1100-$1200; Medium 10 head $875-$175; Medium 1 head $750 jersey; Common 10 head $675-$850; Open Heifers, Approved 1 head 350 pounds $250; Approved 3 head 775 pounds $610; Medium 220 pounds $110; Medium 11 head 400-450 pounds $250-$285; Medium 1 head 525 pounds $335; Common 1 head 425 pounds $180; Baby Bull Calves, 15 head $10-$120; 9 head $130-$220 beef cross.
