Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 629; Last week: 665
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 965 pounds, $73.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1450-1865 pounds $57$62 average dressing; 1525-1780 pounds $63-$71 high dressing; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent lean), 1090-1565 pounds $52-$62 average dressing; 1075-1490 pounds $63-$71 high dressing; 1130-1420 pounds $40-$51 low dressing; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 840-1380 pounds $42-$51 average dressing; 815-1065 pounds $53-$59 high dressing; 750-1295 pounds $32-$41 low dressing; Bulls (1-2), 1465-2050 pounds $83-$89 average dressing; 7 head 1750-2170 pounds $90-$94 high dressing; 1205-1645 pounds $77-$81 low dressing.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows: Supreme 1 head $1500; Approved 2 head $1300-$1400; Medium 1 head $1250; Common 5 head $700-$850; Bred Heifers: Common 1 head $675; Springer Heifers: Approved 2 head $1100-$1200; Medium 6 head $850-$1025; Common 4 head $675-$825; Baby Bull Calves: 55 head $5-$50; 4 head $150-$240 beef cross; 8 head $40-$100 crossbred; 1 head $20 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 10 head $5-$80; 7 head $90-$210 beef cross; 1 head $30 crossbred; 2 head $60-$80 jersey.
