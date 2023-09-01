Farmers Regional Livestock Market, Glasgow
Receipts: 654; Last week: 772
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 463-480 pounds. $241-$248.50; 518 pounds $265 value added; 550 pounds $238; 640 pounds $234; 690 pounds $228; 772 pounds $240 value added; 800 pounds $226; Steers (Medium and Large 2); Steers (Medium and Large 2), 435 pounds $227; Steers (Large 1-2), 755 pounds $205; Steers (Large 2-3), 611 pounds $159.50; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 315 pounds $137.50; 963 pounds $110; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 225 pounds $222; 289 pounds $239; 322-342 pounds $221-$235; 378 pounds $229; 451-465 pounds $229-$234; 518-530 pounds $217-$231.50; 572 pounds $214; 600-605 pounds $228.50-$230; 652-678 pounds $203-$209; 660 pounds $228 value added; 717 pounds $179; 770-795 pounds $219-$223 value added; 810 pounds $175; 925 pounds $179; Heifers (Medium and Large 2), 205 pounds $200; 265 pounds $211; 313 pounds $212.50; 471 pounds $210; 635 pounds $201; Heifers (Large 1-2), 521 pounds $211; 593 pounds $213; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 245 pounds $260; 260-291 pounds $259-$260; 376-385 pounds $ 255-$270; 434 pounds $253; 471-473 pounds $220.50-$228; 525 pounds $247; 559-596 pounds $218-$227; 653 pounds $217; 715 pounds $172.50; 761 pounds $177.50-$178; Bulls (Medium and Large 2), 245 pounds $228.50; 371 pounds $218; 517-520 pounds $217.50-$220; 638 pounds $184; 668 pounds $176; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 573 pounds $185; Bulls (Large 1-2), 280 pounds $230; 605 pounds $195; 840 pounds $152.50.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1260-1625 pounds $104-$107 average; 1395-1605 pounds $109-$113 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1060-1410 pounds $101.50-$107.50 average; 1050-1660 pounds $109-$126 high; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 800-1305 pounds $90-$103.50 average; 860-1295 pounds $104-$115.50 high; 815-1060 pounds $80-$85 low; 790-950 pounds $65-$70 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1305-1680 pounds $122-$128 average; 1530-1960 pounds $130-$134 high.
Replacement Cattle: 2-4 years old 750 pounds $1050; 2-4 years old 825-1355 pounds $1275-$1825; 2-4 years old 905 pounds $1350; 2-8 years old 905-1005 pounds $1160-$1175; 2-8 years old 1316 pounds $2000; 2-8 years old 1175-1330 pounds $1335-$1550; 2-8 years old 1170-1180 pounds $1400-$1650; 5-8 years old 1077-1205 pounds $1250-$1400; 5-8 years old 1095 pounds $1410; less than 8 years old 1275 pounds $1300; less than 8 years old 925-1050 pounds $935-$1060; less than 8 years old 1205-1410 pounds $1425-$1600; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 911 pounds $1350; 2-4 years old 915 pounds $1375; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1155 pounds $1985; 2-8 years old 1555 pounds $2060; less than 8 years old 980-1150 pounds $935-$1200; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 1280 pounds $2400; 5- 8 years old 1010 pounds $1075; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1215 pounds $1960; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 1190 pounds $1450.