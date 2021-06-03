Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 637; Last week: 434
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 438 pounds $102; 815-840 pounds $84-$86; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 463 pounds $79.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1420-1820 pounds $60-$68 average; 1420-1745 pounds $69-$76 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1085-1400 pounds $58-$67 average; 1110-1440 pounds $68-$76 high; 1110-1335 pounds $46-$57 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 710-1070 pounds $49-$57 average; 780-1075 pounds $58-$69 high; 770-1145 pounds $41-$46 low; Bulls (1-2), 1655-2250 pounds $91-$98 average; 1700-2210 pounds $101-$113 high; 1490-1685 pounds $84-$87 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Medium 1 head $1100; Common 8 head $725-$1075; Common 2 head $625-$650 jersey; Bred Heifers, Approved 1 head $1000; Medium 3 head $900-$975; Common 1 head $660; Springer Heifers, Approved 4 head $1100-$1225; Medium 12 head $875-$1025; Common 11 head $700-$850; Open Heifers, Supreme 1 head 225 pounds $230; Approved 4 head 525-550 pounds $435-$450; Medium 8 head 650 pounds $485; Medium 2 head 725 pounds $550; Baby Bull Calves, 15 head $10-$80; 8 head $140-$320 beef cross; 3 head $80-$130 crossbred; 6 head $30-$60 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 17 head $30-$120; 4 head $140-$310 beef cross; 1 head $90 jersey.