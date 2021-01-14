Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 779; Last week: 667
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 2 head 340 pounds $78; 5 head 394 pounds $78; 2 head 405 pounds $77; 3 head 468 pounds $80; 2 head 525 pounds $77; 5 head 568-575 pounds $72-$75; 4 head 925 pounds $79; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 3 head 338 pounds $65; 1 head 370 pounds $67; 6 head 401-433 pounds $66-$69; 3 head 487 pounds $61; 2 head 535 pounds $69.
Slaughter Cattle: 16 head 1460-1905 pounds $47-$55 average; 6 head 1455-1845 pounds $56-$58 high; Cows (Boners 80-85 percent), 91 head 1090-1480 pounds $46-$55 average; 22 head 1140-1420 pounds $56-$64 high; 32 head 1070-1590 pounds $35-$45 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 29 head 840-1270 pounds $36-$45 average; 6 head 830-1045 pounds $46-$54 high; 8 head 760-1240 pounds $27-$35 low; Bulls (1-2), 18 head 1360-2310 pounds $85-$92 average; 32 head 1670-2110 pounds $93-$113 high; 5 head 1490-1660 pounds $70-$80 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 1 head $1500; Approved 5 head $1125-$1425; Medium 1 head $1275; Common 27 head $75-$1000; Bred Heifers, Medium 3 head $925-$950; Medium 1 head $775; Common 3 head $675-$725; Springer Heifers, Medium 3 head $900-$1025; Common 9 head $675-$850; Open Heifers, Approved 1 head 625 pounds $500; Approved 4 head 725 pounds $635; Medium 2 head 250 pounds $150; Medium 2 head 300-375 pounds $160-$220; Medium 1 head 400 pounds $190; Medium 2 head 650 pounds $425; Common 1 head 325 pounds $190; Common 2 head 425-450 pounds $180-$190; Common 1 head 525 pounds $220; Baby Bull Calves, 40 head $10-$100; 9 head $130-$230 beef cross; 13 head $50-$110 crossbred; 2 head $20-$60 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 9 head $20-$70; 5 head $120-$220 beef cross; 2 head $80-$90 crossbred.
