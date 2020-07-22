Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Total receipts: 540; Last reported: 559
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 455 pounds $125; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 329 pounds $90; 408 pounds $85; 507-545 pounds $83-$92; 580 pounds $88; 665 pounds $84; 705 pounds $75; Dairy Steers (Large 3-4), 390 pounds $75; 685 pounds $74; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 475-495 pounds $106-$109; 515 pounds $94; 660 pounds $94; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 615 pounds $95; Bulls (Sall 1-2), 477 pounds $90.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker, 75-80 percent), 1425-1520 pounds $53-$55 average; 1225-1820 pounds $64-$74; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1090-1425 pounds $54-$63 average; 1105-1405 pounds $64-$76 high; 1120-1400 pounds $43-$52 low; Bulls (1-2), 1550-2090 pounds $94-$103 average; 1635-2140 pounds $104-$116 high; 1330-1665 pounds $87-$92 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Approved 1 head $1425; Approved 1 head $1150 jersey; Medium 1 head $1150; Common 1 head $725; Common 1 head $550 jersey; Bred Heifers, Approved 1 head $1050; Medium 1 head $875; Medium 3 head $850-$975; Common 1 head $625; Springer Heifers: Approved 9 head $1100-$1250; Medium 19 head $850-$1075; Medium 1 head $800 jersey Common 5 head $750-$825; Open Heifers, Supreme 3 head 325 pounds $350; Supreme 5 head 450 pounds $450; Supreme 2 head 575 pounds $585; Approved 1 head 550 pounds $435 Medium 1 head 375 pounds $225; Baby Bull Calves: 32 head $10-$130; 6 head $140-$210 beef cross; 3 head $50-$90 crossbred; 4 head $5-$20 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 8 head $25-$80; 2 head $130-$270 beef cross; 1 head $45 crossbred; 1 head $35 jersey.
