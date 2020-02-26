Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Feeder Cattle: 859; Last week: 1,033.
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 745 pounds $119; 755-795 pounds $116-$124; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 660-685 pounds $65-$68; 778 pounds $69.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1475-1845 pounds $55-$64 average; 1410-1870 pounds $65-$76 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1090-1490 pounds $53-$64 average; 1075-1410 pounds $65-$76 high; 1105-1475 pounds $44-$52 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 770-1145 pounds $43-$54 average; 800-1060 pounds $55-$67 high; 720-1160 pounds $35-$42 low; Bulls (1-2), 1110-2060 pounds $85-$99 average; 1255-2240 pounds $97-$109 high; 1075-1090 pounds $80-$84 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 8 head $1550-$1725; Approved 9 head $1375-$1525; Medium 5 head $1100-$1250; Common 15 head $700-$1075; Common 1 head $600 jersey; Bred Heifers, Common 3 head $650-$700; Springer Heifers: Supreme 1 head $1300; Approved 3 head $1125-$1175; Medium 15 head $875-$1050; Common 15 head $675-$850; Common 1 head $675 brown Swiss; Open Heifers, Approved 1 head 300 pounds $210; Approved 4 head 425-450 pounds $310-$350; Medium 2 head 550 pounds $385; Common 5 head 525-550 pounds $260-$275; Common 1 head 675 pounds $350; Baby Bull Calves: 13 head $5-$80; 9 head $140-$210 beef cross.
