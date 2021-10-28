Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 705; Last reported: 575
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers, 320 pounds $90; 363-393 pounds $89-$90; 401 pounds $98; 525 pounds $75.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent) 1385-1810 pounds $50-$59 average; 1440-1665 pounds $60-$66 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1085-1400 pounds $49-$57 average; 1195-1455 pounds $59-$67 high; 1145-1300 pounds $42-$47 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 16 head 775-1060 pounds $38-$47 average; 885-1065 pounds $53-$62 high; 710-880 pounds $30-$35 low; Bulls (1-2), 20 head 1590-2040 pounds $82-$94 average; 1845-1990 pounds $97-$106 high; 1465-1685 pounds $79-$82 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Medium 1 head $1175; Common 10 head $775-$1075; Common 1 head $800 jersey; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $900; Medium 1 head $775; Common 4 head $550-$775; Common 2 head $725-$750; Springer Heifers, Approved 1 head $1100; Medium 5 head $900-$1050; Common 6 head $675-$825; Open Heifers, Supreme 1 head 200 pounds $230 jersey; Approved 2 head 275 pounds $160; Approved 1 head 220 pounds $190 jersey; Approved 3 head 425 pounds $325; Medium 8 head 325-375 pounds $180-$200; Medium 1 head 475 pounds $260; Medium 2 head 525 pounds $300; Medium 2 head 750 pounds $585; Common 650 pounds $350; Common 1 head 725 pounds $400; Baby Bull Calves, 23 head $10-$90; 8 head $120-$230 beef cross; nine head $60-$100 crossbred; 3 head $20-$50 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 9 head $10-$35; 7 head $140-$170 beef cross; 3 head $65-$80 crossbred.