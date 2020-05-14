Receipts: 537; Last week: 523
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 235-241 pounds $90-$114; 317-330 pounds $99-$106; 397 pounds $98.50; 425 pounds $82; 455-480 pounds $89-$97; 820 pounds $81; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 150 pounds $130; Dairy Steers (Large 3-4), 293 pounds $78; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 595 pounds $116.
Slaughter Cows: 1410-1705 pounds $53-$62; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1070-1465 pounds $53-$62 average; 1100-1455 pounds $63-$72 high; 1115-1255 pounds $43-$52 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 815-1115 pounds $41-$52 average; 780-1055 pounds $53-$62 high; 885-1125 pounds $36-$41 low; Bulls (1-2), 1360-2680 pounds $92-$97 average; 1695-2155 pounds $98-$108 high; 1210-1370 pounds $75-$87 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Medium 1 head $1075; Common 11 head $725-$975; Bred Heifers, Common 2 head $650-$725; Springer Heifers: Medium 9 head $850-$1050; Common 8 head $675-$825; Open Heifers, Supreme 200-250 pounds $230-$240; Supreme 2 head $280 jersey; Approved 150 pounds $140; Approved 325 pounds $260; Medium 250 pounds $150; Medium 500-575 pounds $285-$335; Common 475 pounds $180; Common 525 pounds $210; Common 625 pounds $335; Baby Calves: 17 head $50-$120; 16 head $150-$260 beef cross; 6 head $60-$120 crossbred; 6 head $40-$60 crossbred; 6 head $40-$60 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 14 head $50-$100; 3 head $200-$230 beef cross; 2 head $110 crossbred.
