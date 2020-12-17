Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 736; Last week: 699
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 350. pounds $125; Steers (Medium and Large 4), 345 pounds $114; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 313 pounds $94; 403-445 pounds $77-$79; 485-498 pounds $79-$81; 515-548 pounds $76-$84; 672 pounds $75; 703 pounds $75; 804 pounds $79; Dairy Steers (Large 3-4), 400 pounds $75; 450 pounds $76; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 415 pounds $72; 465 pounds $72; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 280 pounds $111.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1435-1870 pounds $46-$51 average; 1395-1865 pounds $52-$58 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1090-1445 pounds $42-$51 average; 1040-1335 pounds $52-$58 high; 1110-1465 pounds $35-$41 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 885-1210 pounds $32-$41 average; 1000-1060 pounds $43-$54 high; 980-1160 pounds $26-$31 low; Bulls (1-2), 1465-2065 pounds $84-$89 average; 1625-2065 pounds $91-$101 high; 1245-2145 pounds $67-$80 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Supreme 1 head $1650; Approved 2 head $1375; Medium 1 head $1125; Medium 1 head $900 jersey; Common 1 head $1075; Common 1 head $625; Springer Heifers, Approved 1 head $1275; Medium 6 head $875-$1050; Common 12 head $675-$850; Open Heifers, Medium 2 head 425 pounds $210; Baby Bull Calves, 28 head $5-$70; 15 head $130-$230 beef cross; 9 head $40-$110 crossbred; 14 head $5-$20 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 8 head $20-$90; 5 head $140-$190 beef cross; 1 head $80 brown swiss; 4 head $60-$90 crossbred; 2 head $5-$25 jersey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.