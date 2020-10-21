Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 722; Last week: 709
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 1 head 670 pounds $114; Dairy Steers (Large 1-2), 1 head 810 pounds $79; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 4 head 346 pounds $91; 4 head 378 pounds $85; 5 head 494 pounds $98; 3 head 683 pounds $99; 1 head 745 pounds $82; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 2 head 285 pounds $80; 2 head 365-390 pounds $70-$75; 2 head 438 pounds $71; 1 head 515 pounds $75; 1 head 550 pounds $78; 3 head 812 pounds $71; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 4 head 933 pounds $93; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 1 head 295 pounds $126.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 19 head 1445 pounds $46-$55 average; 18 head 1440-1885 pounds $56-$63 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 92 head 1080-1455 pounds $46-$55 average; 30 head 1160-1390 pounds $56-$65 high; 16 head 1135-1550 pounds $40-$45 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 21 head 700-1160 pounds $37-$45 average; 11 head 840-1045 pounds $46-$53 high; 2 head 965-1145 pounds $32-$34 low; Bulls (1-2), 16 head 1260-1940 pounds $77-$85 average; 2 head 1710-1755 pounds $86-$92 high; 1360-1860 pounds $67-$74 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 1 head $1625; Approved 1 head $1450; Common 5 head 750-$1075; Bred Heifers, Approved 2 head $825-$1000; Medium 2 head $875-$925; Springer Heifers, Supreme 1 head $1575; Approved 2 head $1125; Medium 4 head $875-$1075; Common 4 head $675-$850; Common 1 head $725 crossbred; Open Heifers, Approved 3 head 350 pounds $235; Approved 2 head 45 pounds $335 crossbred; Approved 5 head 450-475 pounds $365-$385 jersey; Medium 1 head 350 pounds $200; Medium 4 head 450 pounds $235-$310; Medium 2 head 500-575 pounds $335-$350; Medium 1 head 550 pounds $385 crossbred; Medium 7 head 525-575 pounds $385 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 2 head $35-$50; 8 head $170-$250 beef cross; 1 head $90 crossbred.
