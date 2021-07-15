Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 722; Last week: 607
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 440 pounds $160; 500-540 pounds $156; 624-648 pounds $148-$149; 720 pounds $141; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 377-396 pounds $95-$97; 445 pounds $99; 455-470 pounds $91-$94; 500 pounds $89; 585 pounds $85; 605-610 pounds $80-$89. Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 463 pounds $138; Bulls (Medium 2), 350 pounds $138.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1400-1715 pounds $65-$72 average; 1395-1740 pounds $73-$86 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1100-1435 pounds $63-$72 average; 1085-1380 pounds $73-$83 high; 1135-1300 pounds $56-$62 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 835-1160 pounds $53-$61 average; 900-1065 pounds $63-$72 high; 760-1075 pounds $46-$52 low; Bulls (1-2), 1215-1860 pounds $94-$105 average; 1230-2060 pounds $106-$116 high; 1140-1465 pounds $87-$93 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Supreme 1 head $1750; Common 4 head $725-$1125; Common 1 head $675 jersey; Springer Heifers, Approved 6 head $1100-$1275; Medium 11 head $900-$1075; Common 4 head $800-$850; Baby Bull Calves, 20 head $10-$120; 5 head $150-$310 beef cross; 3 head $50-$80 crossbred; 1 head $20 guernsey; 10 head $10-$30 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 17 head $20-$90; 5 head $140-$270 beef cross; 7 head $50-$110 crossbred; 3 head $20-$50 jersey.