Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 674; Last week: 618
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 517 pounds $136; 555 pounds $129.50; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 480 pounds $111; 590 pounds $104; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 255 pounds $98; 335-340 pounds $104-$105; 375 pounds $93; 400-449 pounds $84-$107; 523 pounds $94; 565-596 pounds $85-$100; 603 pounds $97; 662-675 pounds $82-$96; 770 pounds $76; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 125 pounds $100; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 460 pounds $124; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 225 pounds $119; 537 pounds $106; 615-645 pounds $98-$101; 650 pounds $96.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1600-1845 pounds $56-$63 average; 1505-1865 pounds $67-$74 high; 1540 pounds $51 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1100-1480 pounds $55-$64 average; 1075-1410 pounds $57-$73 high; 1115-1445 pounds $43-$54 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 740-1085 pounds $45-$54 average; 815-1070 pounds $55-$64 high; 755-1220 pounds $34-$41 low; Bulls (1-2), 1175-1815 pounds $95-$103 average; 1595-1880 pounds $106-$118 high; 1165-2620 pounds $78-$93 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme, 1 head $1550; Approved 1 head $1375; Medium 2 head $1100-$1250; Medium 1 head $775 jersey Common 2 head $575-$800; Common 2 head $550-$675 jersey; Bred Heifers, Medum 1 head $850; Springer Heifers, Supreme 8 head $1300-$1450; Approved 3 head $1200-$1225; Medium 3 head $975-$1000; Open Heifers, Supreme 9 head 350-375 pounds $350-$400; Supreme 7 head 425-475 pounds $425-$450; Supreme 1 head 400 pounds $410 jersey Approved 1 head 275 pounds $250; Approved 2 head 325 pounds $260; Approved 1 head 425 pounds $335; Medium 1 head 725 pounds $525; Baby Bull Calves, 30 head $10-$90; 3 head $160-$210 beef cross; 1 head $80 brown swiss; 12 head $50-$110 crossbred; 5 head $20-$70 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 13 head $20-$70; 5 head $130-$210 beef cross; 2 head $50-$60 crossbred; 2 head $20-$30 jersey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.