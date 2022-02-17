Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 869; Last week: 869
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 460 pounds $173; 509 pounds $181.50; 550-583 pounds $165-$175; 610-630 pounds. $148-$160; 650-663 pounds $140-$144; 743 pounds $140.50; 765 pounds $127; 830 pounds $141.50 value added; 900 pounds $117.50; 995 pounds $134 fancy; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 315 pounds $125; Steers (Large 2), 265 pounds $165; 395 pounds $157.50; 485 pounds $158; 840 pounds $112.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 305 pounds $155; 380-385 pounds $145-$153; 427-447 pounds $145-$159; 451 pounds $140; 507-543 pounds $144-$153; 557-585 pounds $141-$149; 610-627 pounds $131-$134; 658-667 pounds $136.50-$139; 700 pounds $130; 752 pounds $120; 845 pounds $118; 900 pounds $112.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 380 pounds $127.50; 450 pounds $125; 645 pounds $107.50; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 380 pounds $127.50; 450 pounds $125; 645 pounds $107.50; Heifers (Large 2), 210 pounds $147.50; 300 pounds $142.50; 355 pounds $135-$139; 591 pounds $131; 635 pounds $125; 715 pounds $110; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 290 pounds $210; 300 pounds $187; 386 pounds $176; 365 pounds $200 value added; 445 pounds $181 value added; 468 pounds $154; 522-544 pounds $148-$152; 521 pounds $107.50 value added; 582-592 pounds $148-$156; 650-673 pounds $134-$142; 740 pounds $126; 760 pounds $120; 930 pounds $107; 955 pounds $107.50; 1035 pounds $130 fancy; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 25 pounds $152.50; 350 pounds $145; 446 pounds $146.50; Bulls (Large 2), 365-390 pounds $150-$167.50; 521 pounds $155; 810 pounds $105.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent) 1135-1670 pounds $72.50-$81.50 average; 1330-1600 pounds $84-$95 high; 1285-1475 pounds $63.50-$69.50 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 905-1355 pounds $68-$80 average; 940-1385 pounds $83.50-$92 high; 920-1290 pounds $61-$66.50 low; 955-1385 pounds $50-$59 very low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 900-1125 pounds $65.50-$68.50 average; 940-1040 pounds $78-$84 high; 665-1105 pounds $52-$64.50 low; 890 pounds $49 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1465-2030 pounds $101-$107 average; 2100 pounds $103.50 average muddy; 1475-2215 pounds $112-$123 high; 1285-1380 pounds $87-$94.50 low.
Replacement Cattle: Stock Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 2 head 867 pounds $925; 2-4 years old 4 head 1085-1165 pounds $810-$1050; 5-8 years old 4 head 970-1145 pounds $685-$875; Stock Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), over 2 years old 1 head 980 pounds $775; Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-8 years old T1 stage 3 head 1050-1240 pounds $835-$910; 2-8 years old T1-2 stage 3 head 1157-1285 pounds $935-$1125; 2-8 years old T1-3 stage 4 head 1067-1315 pounds $835-$1150; 2-8 years old T2 stage 3 head 850-1080 pounds $610-$1250; 2-8 years old T2-3 stage 4 head 1000-1345 pounds $1100-$1375; 2-8 years old T3 stage 3 head 1145 pounds $1400 $975-$1250; 5-8 years old T1-2 stage 1 head 1105 pounds $775; 5-8 years old T1-3 stage 1 head 1225 pounds $1300; 5-8 years old T2 stage 1260 pounds $935; 5-8 years old T2-3 stage 2 head 1085-1355 pounds $1150; 5-8 years old T3 stage 2 head 1030-1245 pounds $860-$1375; less than 5 years old T2-3 stage 1065 pounds $785; less than 5 years old T3 stage 3 head 1265-1365 pounds $1160-$1360; less than 8 years old T1-3 stage 7 head 1015-1490 pounds $650-$1075; less than 8 years old T2 stage 3 head 1160-1390 pounds $935-$1125; less than 8 years old T2-3 stage 5 head 1040-1460 pounds $725-$1075; less than 8 years old T3 stage 7 head 1091-1320 pounds $775-$1075; Bred Cows (Small and Medium 1-2), 208 years old T1-2 stage 1 head 765 pounds $575; 2-8 years old T2 stage 1 head 880 pounds $585; 2-8 years old T2-3 stage 1 head 840 pounds $600; less than 8 years old T1-3 stage 1 head 865 pounds $775; Bred Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old T1-2 stage 1 head 835 pounds $775; over 2 years old T2-3 stage 2 head 877 pounds $775; over 2 years old T3 stage 1 head 1220 pounds $1225; 2-4 hears old T1 stage 1 head 930 pounds $1050; Bred Heifers (Small and Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old T2 stage 1 head 730 pounds $660; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1 head 870 pounds $735; 2-8 years old 1 head 1385 pounds $1450; 5-8 years old 2 head 980-1570 pounds $875-$1400; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 1 head 1250 pounds $1300; 5-8 years old 2 head 1140-1410 pounds $910-$1185; less than 5 years old 1 head 1080 pounds $800; less than 8 years old 1 head 1805 pounds $1400; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), over 2 years old 1 head 985 pounds $850; 2-4 years old 2 head 1160-1300 pounds $1060-$1610.