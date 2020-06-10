Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 475; Last week: 407
Feeder Cattle: Steers, 260 pounds $154; Dairy Steers, Large 3, 292 pounds $103; 465 pounds $83; 535 pounds $79; 745 pounds $76; 849 pounds $70; 906 pounds $64.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1510-1835 pounds $62-$67 average; 1495-1785 pounds $71.33 high; 1825 pounds $57 low; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1040-1485 pounds $58-$67 average; 1085-1470 pounds $68-$78 high; 1155-1465 pounds $50-$57 low; Cows (80-85 percent lean), 835-1115 pounds $48-$57 average; 830-1065 pounds $58-$68 high; 715-1140 pounds $35-$47 low; Bulls (1-2), 1245-2230 pounds $96-$103 average; 1515-2015 pounds $104-$114 high; 1345-2490 pounds $86-$93 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Medium 1 head $1125; Medium 1 head $875; Common 6 head $700-$975; Bred Heifers, Medium 2 head $825-$850; Common 2 head $675-$700; Common 1 head $625 jersey; Common 1 head $700; Springer Heifers, Supreme 3 head $1400; Approved 6 head $1150-$1250; Medium 10 head $800-$975; Medium 1 head $800 jersey; Common 3 head $700-$850; Common 2 head $750 jersey; Open Heifers, Supreme 2 head $535 jersey; Approved 775 pounds $650; Medium 625 pounds $410; Baby Bull Calves, 18 head $30-$120; 8 head $160-$320 beef cross; 2 head $130-$140 crossbred; Baby Heifer Calves, 7 head $ 50-$120; 4 head $150-$280 beef cross; 2 head $90-$110 crossbred; 4 head $80-$140 jersey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.