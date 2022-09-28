Farmers Regional Livestock Market – Glasgow
Receipts: 1,288; Last week: 885
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 440 pounds $178.50; 473 pounds $183; 530 pounds $160; 560-570 pounds $170-$177; 600 pounds $145; 654-665 pounds $148-$156; 718 pounds $148; 775 pounds $158; 831 pounds $156.50; 860 pounds $137.50; Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 445 pounds $144; 460 pounds $160; 526-528 pounds $138-$139.50; 560-590 pounds $143-$149; 655 pounds $133; 767 pounds $133; Steers (Medium 2-3), 482 pounds $141; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 200-300 pounds $150-$165; 260-283 pounds $142-$150; 367-379 pounds $137.50-$143.50; 454-495 pounds $138.50-$150; 519-531 pounds $134-$146; 553-590 pounds $130-$146; 630 pounds $127; 653 pounds $147; 705 pounds $140; 766 pounds $140; 810-835 pounds $117-$120; 890 pounds $115; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 481 pounds $130; 659-690 pounds $128-$130; 718 pounds $127; Bulls (Medium and Large 1-2), 290 pounds $172.50; 303 pounds $166; 370 pounds $185; 439 pounds $176; 513-518 pounds $145-$158.50; 590-592 pounds $138.50-$143; 657-661 pounds $133-$139; 755-780 pounds $109-$123; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 360-366 pounds $154-$164; 452 pounds $159; 518-547 pounds $125-$135; 578 pounds $139; Bulls (Medium 2-3), 456 pounds $139.
Slaughter Cows: 1310-1700 pounds $77.50-$85 average; 1405-1825 pounds $87-$95.50 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent) 1035-1390 pounds $72.500-$86 average; 1080-1420 pounds $89-$103 high; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 805-1175 pounds $64-$71.50 average; 860-1135 pounds $72-$82 high; 810-1130 pounds $50-$62.50 low; 800-990 pounds $37-$47.50 very low; Bulls (1-2), 1165-1975 pounds $101-$117 average; 1910-2045 pounds $120-$135 high; 1065-2365 pounds $90.50-$97.50 low.
Replacement Cattle: Bred Cows (Medium and Large 1-2), 2-4 years old 930-990 pounds $950-$985; 2-4 years old 940-1370 pounds $850-$1400; 2-4 years old 860-1300 pounds $1110-$1500; 2-8 years old 1050-1180 pounds $850-$985; 2-8 years old 1080-1520 pounds $725-$1250; 2-8 years old 1090-1780 pounds $1350-$1435; 5-8 years old 950-1245 pounds $750-$1100; 5-8 years old 980-1455 pounds $775-$1260; 5-8 years old 1213 pounds $1150; 5-8 years old 1055-1345 pounds $800-$1225; less than 5 years old 1275 pounds $1025; less than 5 years old 1145-1260 pounds $935-$1425; less than 8 years old 1132 pounds $860; less than 8 years old 985-1440 pounds $710-$1125; Bred Cows (Medium 1-2), 2-4 years old 855 pounds $850; 5-8 years old 885 pounds $750; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 990 pounds $1200; 2-8 years old 1142-1330 pounds $1025-$1300; 5-8 years old 1180 pounds $935; less than 5 years old 1375 pounds $1175; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and large 1-2 with 150-300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1140-1565 pounds $1600-$1775; 2-8 years old 1210-1355 pounds $1325-$1650; 5-8 years old 1170-1432 pounds $1060-$1250; less than 5 years old 1255 pounds $1125; less than 8 years old 1157 pounds $1125; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium and Large 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-4 years old 1590 pounds $1675; Cow-Calf Pairs (Medium 1-2 with over 150 pound calf), 2-4 years old 950-1005 pounds $1075-$1100; less than 8 years old 905 pounds $585; Cow-Calf Pairs (Small and Medium 1-2 with less than 300 pound calf), 2-8 years old 960 pounds $760.