Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 639; Last week: 726
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 270 pounds $175; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 240 pounds $98; 386 pounds $95; 456 pounds $96; Dairy Steers (Large 3-4), 360 pounds $79; 630 pounds $79; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 320 pounds $71; Heifers (Medium and Large 1-2), 405 pounds $123; 465 pounds $128; 500 pounds $135; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 380 pounds $124.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1465-1710 pounds $55-$63 average; 1440-1680 pounds $64-$75 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1090-1455 pounds $55-$63 average; 1440-1680 pounds $64-$75 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1090-1455 pounds $54-$63 average; 1105-1410 pounds $64-$75 high; 1115-1540 pounds $48-$53 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 740-1140 pounds $44-$53 average; 880-1060 pounds $56-$63 high; 795-1040 pounds $35-$43 low; Bulls (1-2), 1390-2150 pounds $90-$99 average; 1505-2040 pounds $101-$106 high; 1290-2100 pounds $75-$89 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Medium 1 head $1150; Common 2 head $800-$875; Common 1 head $850 jersey; Bred Heifers, Medium 2 head $950; Common 2 head $525-$650; Common 2 head $675-$785; Springer Heifers, Supreme 2 head $1325; Approved 4 head $1175-$1250; Medium 10 head $950-$1075; Common 2 head $725-$800; Common 1 head $685 jersey; Open Heifers, Approved 5 head 150 pounds $135; Medium 5 head 525 pounds $300 crossbred; Medium 1 head 650 pounds $500; Common 1 head 550 pounds $250; Baby Bull Calves: 22 head $40-$150; 22 head $150-$260 beef cross; 6 head $60-$130 crossbred; 5 head $5-$50 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 5 head $40-$70; 8 head $160-$230 beef cross; 2 head $70-$90 crossbred; 2 head $30-$40 jersey
