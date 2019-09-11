Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Total receipts: 605; Last week: 560
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 290 pounds $127; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 413 pounds $72; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 345 pounds $114; 495 pounds $101; 565 pounds $109.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1485-1765 pounds $50-$59 average; 1600-1990 pounds $62-$63 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1095 pounds $50-$60 average; 1180-1380 pounds $61-$64 high; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 810-1085 pounds $40-$48 average; 815-1065 pounds $51-$54 high; 790-1320 pounds $30-$39 low; Bulls (1-2), 1370-2085 pounds $77-$87 average; 1790-1865 pounds $88-$91 high; 1100-1785 pounds $70- $75 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, 3 head $900-$1050; 1 head $725 Jersey; Bred Heifers, Medium 1 head $875; Common 7 head $525-$685; Common 6 head $625-$750; Springer Heifers, Supreme 1 head $1325; Approved 6 head $1100-$1275; Medium 5 head $825-$1025; Medium 2 head $775-$825 jersey; Common 5 head $700-$800; Common 2 head $675-$700 jersey; Open Heifers, Supreme 1 head 450 pounds $435 jersey; Approved 1 head 375 pounds $260; Approved 7 head 400 pounds $360 jersey; Approved 3 head 650 pounds $575; Medium 1 head 600 pounds $400; Baby Bull Calves,49 head $5-$70; 11 head $140-$210 beef cross; 7 head $40-$120 crossbred; Baby Heifer Calves: 13 head $5-$50; 11 head $110-$180 beef cross; 2 head $20-$70 crossbred.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.