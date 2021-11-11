Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 759; Last reported (Oct. 26): 705
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 353 pounds $86; 420 pounds $81; 487 pounds $87; 695 pounds $83-$85; 825 pounds $85; 1010 pounds $84.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1385-1800 pounds $49-$57 average; 1535-1715 pounds $58-$68 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1055-1425 pounds $48-$57 average; 1105-1415 pounds $58-$68 high; 1100-1350 pounds $41-$46 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 780-1085 pounds $39-$47 average; 800-1065 pounds $49-$63 high; 720-1155 pounds $29-$36 low; Bulls (1-2), 1465-2015 pounds $84-$93 average; 1600-2160 pounds $59-$105 high; 1355-1740 pounds $71-$81 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 3 head $1525-$1575; Approved 5 head $1300-$1475; Medium 7 head $1100-$1275; Common 29 head $700-$1075; Springer Heifers, Approved 3 head $1100-$1150; Medium 4 head $950-$1075; Common 3 head $700-$850; Open Heifers, Medium 5 head 600 pounds $450; Common 2 head 550 pounds $250 crossbred; Baby Bull Calves, 19 head $20-$110; 8 head $90-$190 beef cross; 2 head $40-$50 brown swiss; 5 head $50-$110 crossbred; 1 head $20 guernsey; 3 head $20-$25 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 13 head $20-$90; 6 head $70-$140 beef cross; 1 head $110 crossbred