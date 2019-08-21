Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 655; Last week: 661
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 290 pounds $81; 398 pounds $84; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 25 pounds $117.50.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1505-2015 pounds $55-$62 average; 1440-1780 pounds $64-$68 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1095-1530 pounds $56.66 average; 1195-1475 pounds $63-$69 high; 1120-1540 pounds $42-$51 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 810-1105 pounds $47.46; Bulls 1-2, 1630-1985 pounds $84-$90 average; 1095-1830 pounds $94.75 high; 1375-2095 pounds $70-$83 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 13 head $1500-$1750; Approved 9 head $1325-$1475; Medium 3 head $1175-$1300; Common 8 head $700-$1075; Common 1 head $735 Jersey; Bred Heifers, Common 1 head $575; Springer Heifers: Approved 2 head $1100-$1175; Medium 7 head $850-$1075; Common 4 head $675-$800; Common 1 head $700 Jersey; Open Heifers: Supreme 3 head 425 pounds $410; Medium 4 head 300-350 pounds $210-$270; Medium 2 head 435 pounds $250; Medium 1 head 550 pounds $335; Common 2 head 300 pounds $190 Crossbred; Baby Bull Calves: 57 head $5-$60; 5 head $130-$170 Beef Cross; 3 head $30-$40 Brown Swiss; 10 head $30-$110 Crossbred; 10 head $5-$30 Jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 10 head $20-$80; 9 head $120-$170 Beef Cross; 4 head $10-$80 Crossbred; 4 head $30-$40 Jersey.
