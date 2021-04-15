Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 641; Last week: 468
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 300-310 pounds $93-$97; 353 pounds $89-$102; 420 pounds $103; 558-588 pounds $90-$99; 913 pounds $81; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 368 pounds $85; 425 pounds $83; 668 pounds $84; Bulls (Medium and Large 2-3), 425 pounds $126.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1465-1715 pounds $63-$67 average; 1395-1870 pounds $68-$80 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1060-1510 pounds $57-$67 average; 1095-1440 pounds $68-$79 high; 1095-1440 pounds $47-$56 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 740-1070 pounds $46-$56 average; 18 head 840-1090 pounds $57-$68 high; 930-1300 pounds 1115 pounds $40; Bulls (1-2, 1360-2235 pounds $87-$96 average; 1565-2145 pounds $97-$110 high; 1270-1845 pounds $76-$86 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Approved 1 head $1375; Medium 5 head $1150-$1275; Common 20 head $700-$1000; Common 1 head $700 jersey; Springer Heifers, Medium 6 head $875-$1075; Common 5 head $700-$825; Open Heifers, Medium 5 head 550-575 pounds $335-$375; Medium 1 head 650 pounds $450; Medium 1 head 625 pounds $410 jersey; Medium 1 head 775 pounds $600; Common 1 head 450 pounds $200; Baby Bull Calves, 16 head $20-$110; 8 head $150-$300 beef cross; 2 head $120-$140 crossbred; 8 head $10-$40 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 9 head $40-$120; 7 head $160-$270 beef cross; 1 head $80 crossbred.
