Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 729; Last week: 682
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 1-2), 6 head 1029 pounds $105.75; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 4 head 299 pounds $103; 1 head 375 pounds $97; 14 head 403-411 pounds $96-$98; 3 head 467 pounds $96; 3 head 545 pounds $98; 5 head 562 pounds $89; 5 head 640-646 pounds $80-$95; 4 head 665-675 pounds $92; 1 head 785 pounds $90; 1 head 810 pounds $83; 11 head 970 pounds $88.50 2 head 1060-1080 pounds $79-$86; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 2 head 400-425 pounds $71-$82; 1 head 410 pounds $76; 2 head 785 pounds $74.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 23 head 1450-1820 pounds $50-$57 average; 9 head 1465-1765 pounds $58-$62 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 80 head 1080-1425 pounds $48-$57 average; 18 head 1145-1425 pounds $58-$62 high; 27 head 1115-1455 pounds $37-$47 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 29 head 720-1180 pounds $38-$47 average; 13 head 810-1095 pounds $48-$59 high; 11 head 820-1265 pounds $30-$37 low; Bulls (1-2), 13 head 1280-2230 pounds $82-$91 average; 17 head 1590-2215 pounds $92-$106 high; 4 head 1360-1755 pounds $71-$80 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 2 head $1650-$1675; Approved 2 head $1325-$1450; Common 1 head $700; Common 2 head $600-$750 jersey; Bred Heifers, Approved 1 head $875; Medium 1 head $750; Common 1 head $725; Springer Heifers, Supreme 2 head $1775-$1850; Approved 9 head $1200-$1275; Medium 8 head $900-$1175; Common 4 head $725-$1025; Open Heifers, Supreme 6 head 650 pounds $610-$625; Supreme 1 head 775 pounds $785; Approved 4 head 425 pounds $340; Approved 10 head 625-675 pounds $500-$535; Approved 4 head 875 pounds $750; Medium 2 head 250-275 pounds $130-$140; Medium 4 head 450 pounds $210-$230; Medium 5 head 525 pounds $325-$385; Common 1 head 625 pounds $375; Baby Bull Calves, 43 head $20-$90; 10 head $120-$180 beef cross; 4 head $50-$100 crossbred; 6 head $10-$30 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 4 head $30; 3 head $110-$130 beef cross; 1 head $120 brown swiss; 3 head $70-$80 crossbred.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.