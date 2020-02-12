Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 793; Last week: 873
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 220 pounds $85; 265 pounds $85.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1450-1815 pounds $54-$63 average; 1450-1915 pounds $64-$75 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1100-1455 pounds $52-$63 average, 1070-1425 pounds $64-$75 high; 1145-1370 pounds $41-$51 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 800-1140 pounds $42-$52 average; 840-1090 pounds $53-$62 high; 745-1175 pounds $31-$41 low; Bulls (1-2), 1120-2270 pounds $80-$92 average; 1715-2270 pounds $95-$101 high; 1185-1525 pounds $69-$80 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 12 head $1500-$1750; Approved 8 head $1350-$1475; Medium 9 head $1125-$1275; Common 10 head $750-$1075; Bred Heifers, Common 1 head $750; Springer Heifers, Approved 3 head $1100-$1225; Medium 5 head $975-$1075; Common 6 head $700-$850; Open Heifers, Medium 2 head $360; Medium 1 head $410; Common 1 head $120; Common 1 head $140 crossbred; Baby Bull Calves, 6 head $140; Baby Bull Calves: 31 head $5-$6; 7 head $100-$210 beef cross; 6 head $35-$85 crossbred; 4 head $5-$20 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 9 head $20-$65; 4 head $100-$180 beef cross; 12 head $25-$80 crossbred; 1 head $15 jersey.
