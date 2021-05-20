Farmers Regional Livestock Auction of Glasgow Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 609; Last week: 639
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 328 pounds$ 100; 366-398 pounds $97-$103; 538 pounds $98; 560-595 pounds $96-$100; 665 pounds $92; 705 pounds $92; 953-970 pounds $82-$89; 1023 pounds $78; Dairy Steers (Large 4), 308 pounds $90; 390-395 pounds $83-$86; 540 pounds $79.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1395-1695 pounds $60-$69 average; 1425-1845 pounds $70-$86 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1085-1675 pounds $59-$69 average; 1100-1410 pounds $70-$80 high; 1105-1520 pounds $49-$58 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 795-1090 pounds $48-$58 average; 845-1060 pounds $60-$69 high; 825-1240 pounds $35-$42 low; Bulls (1-2), 1380-2330 pounds $89-$99 average; 1610-2205 pounds $100-$116 high; 1300-1495 pounds $80-$88 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 1 head $1525; Approved 3 head $1350-$1450; Medium 1 head $1100; Common 3 head $775-$800; Common 1 head $925 jersey; Bred Heifers, Common 2 head $735-$775; Springer Heifers, Suprmem 1 head $1375; Approved 3 head $1125-$1150; Medium 4 head $900-$1025; Common 5 head $700-$850; Open Heifers, Approved 1 head 275 pounds $230 jersey; Approved 1 head 475 pounds $360 jersey; Approved 2 head 525 pounds $400 jersey; Approved 675 pounds $560; Approved 2 head 725 pounds $675; Medium 1 head 325 pounds $210; Medium 2 head 700 pounds $500; Medium 2 head 825 pounds $610-$625; Baby Bull Calves, 17 head $20-$80; 4 head $160-$270 beef cross; 5 head $70-$120 crossbred; 10 head $20-$30 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves, 9 head $20-$100; 3 head $130-$210 beef cross; 3 head $60-$110 crossbred; 3 head $40-$90 jersey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.