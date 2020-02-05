Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 873; Last week: 917
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers (Large 3), 300-335 pounds $81-$87; 455 pounds $87; Dairy Steers (Large 3), 125 pounds $120; 150-175 pounds $140-$160.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent), 1420-1785 pounds $53-$61 average; 1160-1840 pounds $62-$73 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1095-1495 pounds $52-$61 average; 1105-1490 pounds $62-$73 high; 1115-1435 pounds $41-$51 low; Cows (Lean 85-90 percent), 725-1090 pounds $42-$51 average; 745-2180 pounds $96.92 high; 1190-1790 pounds $70-$78 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Medium 1 head $1150; Common 5 head $725-$1075; Common 1 head $600 jersey; Springer Heifers, Approved 3 head $1100-$1300; Medium 7 head $875-$1075; Common 9 head $775-$850; Open Heifers, Medium 4 head $350; Medium 1 head 500 pounds $285 crossbred; Common 3 head 475 pounds $180; Common 2 head 650-675 pounds $315-$375; Baby Bull Calves: 34 head $5-$50; 6 head $110-$170 beef criss; 1 head $90 crossbred; 8 head $5-$35 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 8 head $10-$50; 5 head $110-$160; 3 head $45-$75 crossbred.
